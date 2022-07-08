17-year-old shot dead outside apartment complex in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Gun violence tragically claimed another life early Friday morning at an apartment complex in Rockland County.

Police say a 17-year-old was shot around 2:30 a.m. in a grassy area near the Meadow Lane apartment complex on West Eckerson Road in Spring Valley. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with the victim's family, who said they are devastated and still processing what happened. They said he was bright and had a good future.

"He's polite, affectionate. This kid, I don't know, we have no words right now," his cousin Yves France told Caloway.

Police said at least one stray bullet hit a nearby house, but everyone inside was OK.

Meanwhile, the shooter is still on the run.