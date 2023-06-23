14-year-old arrested in moped hit-and-run that critically injured 6-year-old boy in East Harlem park

NEW YORK -- A 14-year-old has been arrested following a hit-and-run that critically injured a 6-year-old boy Sunday in East Harlem.

Police said the suspect was riding a moped on a pedestrian walkway inside Thomas Jefferson Park when he struck the child around 6:30 p.m.

"I just saw my son on the floor, not moving, and him just stood there with the motorcycle in his hand, that's all," the boy's mother, Nereida Diaz Marin, told CBS2 at the time.

The child, named Henry, was rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem with a brain bleed and multiple skull fractures. He was later transferred to New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspect initially stayed on the scene, but left before officers arrived. His name has not been released given his age.

"He just stood there. He just stood there, just watching. He was just, like, there. And he didn't say anything at all. He didn't say sorry for the accident or sorry for jumping into your son, nothing," Diaz Marin said. "And then when he heard the ambulance and the police was on the way, he left."

CBS2 heard from Diaz Marin again Friday, who said Henry is now recovering at home.