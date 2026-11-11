13-year-old shot twice in South Jamaica, Queens, police say

A 13-year-old boy was shot twice in Queens early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 12:30 a.m. and found the teen at a home on Rockaway Boulevard and 145th Street in South Jamaica. The boy had been shot in the back and the hand.

He was rushed to Long Island Children's Hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

Police sources say the shooting appears to have been unprovoked, and they're looking for a male suspect in the case.

The location of the shooting appears to be an abandoned home. On September 1, police were called to the same address and found a 31-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.