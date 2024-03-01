13-year-old boy shot and killed blocks away from his Brooklyn home

NEW YORK - A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed late Thursday night in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The shooting happened just blocks from the boy's home.

Police responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. to Brooklyn Avenue and St. Mark's Avenue.

Officers found the boy, identified as 13-year-old Troy Gill, with multiple gunshots to his body. He was rushed to NYC Health+Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, police have not released any details about the motive or suspect.

Earlier this week, two other deadly shootings were reported elsewhere in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

On Monday night, 37-year-old Nazim Berry was gunned down while he worked inside a deli on the corner of Franklin Avenue and Lincoln Place.

His family told CBS New York he got into a dispute with a customer over an unpaid cigar. Witnesses said the customer left, and then came back with a gun and shot him in the head.

Then on Wednesday, 33-year-old Lamine Bah was also shot in the head outside the Ebbets Field Apartments. His family believes he was an innocent bystander caught at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police said Berry's death was the first shooting in the precinct so far this year.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.