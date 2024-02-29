Brooklyn community mourns death of man fatally shot outside apartment building

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn community is in mourning after a man was shot and killed in front of his Crown Heights apartment building Wednesday night.

There has been an outpouring of support from the Muslim community after Lamine Bah was gunned down outside the Ebbets Field Apartments.

"He was a person, very admirable person," said Amadou Bah, a cousin of the victim.

Family members say on Wednesday, the 33-year-old went downstairs to move his electric bike after a warning from building management that all bikes and scooters would be removed.

"He was calling all friends to let them know this thing is happening downstairs. If you have a bike, come pick up the bike," Amadou Bah said. "Suddenly, they heard I think three or four shots, and unfortunately, one shot hit him."

Police say Lamine Bah was shot once in the head. Doctors at Kings County Hospital couldn't save him.

At home, his cousin says he was known as a hard worker, migrating from West Africa about three or four years ago to help his parents and seven siblings who'd been living here for more than 20 years. His father was too distraught to speak Thursday, and his mother was bedridden.

"His mother is sick. She cannot speak. She cannot do anything by herself. She need help," Amadou Bah said. "And he's the one who was always next to the mom. He provides for the family."

Lamine Bah worked at the nearby Hafiya Restaurant. An employee says they closed for the day to mourn his death. Meanwhile, people continue to show up to the family's door, even bringing refreshments for mourners.

The family is waiting on the medical examiner to complete the autopsy so they can bury their loved one.

The NYPD is canvassing surveillance in the area as they search for two shooters.