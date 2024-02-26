Brooklyn deli worker shot and killed following argument, police say

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Brooklyn deli worker on Monday afternoon.

Family members told CBS New York the victim had been working at the Crown Heights business for years. They believe he was killed by a stranger who was trying to get a free cigar.

Detectives scoured Amin Deli on the corner of Franklin Avenue and Lincoln Place for evidence on Monday. Just after 4 p.m., 37-year-old Nazim Berry was shot and killed.

"Nazim's proud. When he's over here on the corner to work and love everybody and help who he can help," said Danette Hollie, the victim's mother.

Hollie was not at the scene at the time, but said his co-workers told her that a man had come inside and began arguing with her son.

"The guy asked him to buy him a Black & Mild and he said no, and they started to argue," Hollie said.

She said the man left and then soon returned with a gun.

"And when the guy went to draw the gun Nazim seen it and they had a tussle over it and he said they tussled and when you bend down and tussle the guy pointed the gun right to the back of his head and shot him," Hollie said.

Surveillance video captured the sound of a single gunshot and then someone is seen running away.

Berry was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived.

"Not a trouble maker. I don't know why this happened. It's very sad," friend Dennis Branch said.

The United Bodegas of America is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

It was the first shooting in the precinct so far this year. There was also just one shooting at this time last year.

Police said the suspect, wearing all black, ran away on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.