Man fatally shot in Brooklyn; loved ones believe victim was innocent bystander

NEW YORK -- A man was killed in a shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday, and loved ones say the victim was an innocent bystander.

It happened just before 6 p.m. outside the Ebbets Field Apartments on McKeever Place in Crown Heights.

The 33-year-old man was shot once in the head. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

Loved ones say the victim and his family are from West Africa. He lives in the neighborhood and worked at a nearby restaurant.

They do not believe he was the intended target, but that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

His family is torn, mourning while detectives continue to investigate.

"It's the same family between me and him. He's a nice guy, I told you. He's nice for everybody from here. He no have no problem," family friend Poke Barry said. "Everybody, you see the people cry from here. Everybody. I can't talk too much about it. I'm so sorry about it. I'm too upset."

The investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.