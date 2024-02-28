Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot in Brooklyn; loved ones believe victim was innocent bystander

By Alecia Reid

/ CBS New York

Man shot and killed in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Man shot and killed in Crown Heights, Brooklyn 01:07

NEW YORK -- A man was killed in a shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday, and loved ones say the victim was an innocent bystander.

It happened just before 6 p.m. outside the Ebbets Field Apartments on McKeever Place in Crown Heights.

The 33-year-old man was shot once in the head. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

Loved ones say the victim and his family are from West Africa. He lives in the neighborhood and worked at a nearby restaurant.

They do not believe he was the intended target, but that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

His family is torn, mourning while detectives continue to investigate.

"It's the same family between me and him. He's a nice guy, I told you. He's nice for everybody from here. He no have no problem," family friend Poke Barry said. "Everybody, you see the people cry from here. Everybody. I can't talk too much about it. I'm so sorry about it. I'm too upset."

The investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Alecia Reid
alecia-reid-big-2022.png

Alecia Reid is an award winning, Emmy nominated reporter for CBS New York. She is a sustainability & social justice advocate; passionate about giving a voice to people who may not otherwise be able to tell their stories.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 10:45 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.