NEW YORK -- An 11-year-old boy has been found safe after he was reported missing Wednesday in Harlem.

Police said Romeo Thomas was last seen around 3 p.m. leaving the Future Leaders Institute charter school on West 122nd Street.

MISSING: Have you seen 11-year-old Romeo Thomas? He was last seen today at 3:10 PM, leaving the Future Leaders Institute in Manhattan. He is 5'0" tall & 100 lbs; last seen wearing dark blue pants and a light blue hoodie. Have any info? Call or DM @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/jHwiMwTlcr — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 16, 2023

He was found safe Thursday morning.

No further details were provided.