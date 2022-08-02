Watch CBS News
11-year-old New Jersey girl honored for memorizing the Quran
PERTH AMBOY, N.J. -- There was a celebration of faith and accomplishment for a young girl in the Garden State.

Safoorah Ali was honored Monday night for memorizing the Quran.

The 11-year-old started on her efforts about four years ago. During the pandemic she couldn't have the help of a teacher, so her family stepped in.

She said her mom played a key role.

"My mom also memorized the Quran as well, so she inspired me and she helped me a lot, too," Ali said.

"We feel very blessed that we have a daughter who was able to do it," Dr. Anjum Chatha said.

"Her being so young and being able to accomplish something so huge I see as just an inspiration," added Rahat Chatha, Ali's aunt.

And after this accomplishment, Ali will soon have another reason to celebrate. She turns 12 on Friday.

