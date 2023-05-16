11-year-old Alfa Barrie missing since leaving school Friday in Harlem

NEW YORK - Police and loved ones are trying to track down a missing 11-year-old who didn't come home from school Friday in Harlem.

Alfa Barrie, of the Bronx, was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday on school grounds at Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School on 133rd Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, sources tell CBS2.

"We are extremely concerned about the whereabouts of Alfa Barrie, an 11-year-old student who attends Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School, and was last seen off-campus hours after school on Friday," the school said in a statement. "We urge members of the public to come forward with any information about his location by calling CrimeStoppers at 800-577-TIPS. Police are currently following up on every lead. All members of Democracy Prep's community are precious to us, and we stand by Alfa's family during this difficult time."

Barrie is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 100 pounds, wearing a navy sweater with the school logo, gray pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.