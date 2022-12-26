Watch CBS News
Local News

10-year-old Maddison French cooks up Maddie's Sweet Treats for charity

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Maddie's Sweet Treats bakes up something special for charity
Maddie's Sweet Treats bakes up something special for charity 04:32

NEW YORK - Now is the time of year to indulge in holiday treats.

While overindulgence might make you feel guilty, helping out will not. 

Maddison French is a 10-year-old student who lives on Staten Island. She's taken her passion for baking and started her own business, Maddie's Sweet Treats. The majority of the profits go straight to charity. 

Maddie and her mother Ilana spoke with CBS2's John Elliott and Natalie Duddridge. See the interview in the video above. 

For more information about Maddie's Sweet Treats, CLICK HERE

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 11:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.