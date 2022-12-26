10-year-old Maddison French cooks up Maddie's Sweet Treats for charity

Maddie's Sweet Treats bakes up something special for charity

NEW YORK - Now is the time of year to indulge in holiday treats.

While overindulgence might make you feel guilty, helping out will not.

Maddison French is a 10-year-old student who lives on Staten Island. She's taken her passion for baking and started her own business, Maddie's Sweet Treats. The majority of the profits go straight to charity.

Maddie and her mother Ilana spoke with CBS2's John Elliott and Natalie Duddridge. See the interview in the video above.

