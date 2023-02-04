1 person killed in Washington Heights apartment fire
NEW YORK -- Investigators are trying to figure out what started a deadly apartment fire Saturday morning in Upper Manhattan.
Video from the scene shows flames pouring out of a 4th-floor window of the building on West 180th Street in Washington Heights just after 6 a.m.
We're told one person died in the fire. Their identity was not immediately released.
