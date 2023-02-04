Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person killed in Washington Heights apartment fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

1 person killed in Washington Heights fire
1 person killed in Washington Heights fire 00:26

NEW YORK -- Investigators are trying to figure out what started a deadly apartment fire Saturday morning in Upper Manhattan. 

Video from the scene shows flames pouring out of a 4th-floor window of the building on West 180th Street in Washington Heights just after 6 a.m. 

We're told one person died in the fire. Their identity was not immediately released. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 4, 2023 / 9:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.