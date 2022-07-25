1 person hospitalized after car slams into side of garage on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- One person was hurt when a car slammed into a garage Monday on Staten Island.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. on the corner of Sleight Avenue and Hylan Boulevard.
Chopper 2 was overhead as firefighters worked to secure the garage before removing the car.
The FDNY said one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
There was no word on what caused the crash.
