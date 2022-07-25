1 person hospitalized after car slams into side of garage on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- One person was hurt when a car slammed into a garage Monday on Staten Island.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on the corner of Sleight Avenue and Hylan Boulevard.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area. Where are you watching from? See more on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnnewyork Posted by CBS New York on Monday, July 25, 2022

Chopper 2 was overhead as firefighters worked to secure the garage before removing the car.

The FDNY said one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There was no word on what caused the crash.