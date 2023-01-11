$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Manhattan; $1.3 billion jackpot still up for grabs
NEW YORK - A single, second prize-winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Manhattan, the New York Lottery said.
The winner will get $1 million.
The ticket was sold at Gateway News on Broadway near 51st Street in Midtown.
No one won the big jackpot, which is now up to an estimated $1.35 billion. It's the second largest in Mega Millions history.
Tuesday's numbers were 07-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3.
The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.
