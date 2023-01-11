Watch CBS News
Local News

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Manhattan; $1.3 billion jackpot still up for grabs

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

$1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Kips Bay
$1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Kips Bay 00:25

NEW YORK - A single, second prize-winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Manhattan, the New York Lottery said. 

The winner will get $1 million. 

The ticket was sold at Gateway News on Broadway near 51st Street in Midtown. 

No one won the big jackpot, which is now up to an estimated $1.35 billion. It's the second largest in Mega Millions history. 

Tuesday's numbers were 07-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 10:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.