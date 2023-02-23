Caught on video: Train slams into tractor-trailer in Haverstraw, N.Y.get the free app
HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. - Shocking video shows the moment a freight train slammed into a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in Haverstraw.
It happened at Railroad Square, along Route 9W at New Main Street at around 9:30 a.m.
Police said the truck, which was carrying supplies to a nearby plant, somehow got stuck on the tracks.
The driver was able to get a safe distance away before the crash.
Cleanup will take several hours, but there were no injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
CSX issues statement on crash
CSX has issued a brief statement on the collision:
At approximately 9:20 a.m. this morning, a CSX train struck an unoccupied vehicle on the railroad tracks at New Main Street in Haverstraw, NY. No injuries were reported. CSX personnel are cooperating with the Haverstraw Police, who are investigating this incident.
Truck was carrying titanium piping to nearby plant
The driver of the tractor trailer got out minutes before a freight train crashed into it Thursday morning.
Someone in the neighborhood alerted a police sergeant to the truck when it got stuck on the tracks at around 9:30 a.m. The sergeant then told the driver a train was coming.
We're told the truck was delivering titanium piping to a nearby plant.
"The load he had on was quite heavy, and just the contour of the road, the bed of the tractor trailer got stuck. It kind of scraped, which made him stop, and he was in the process of trying to figure out his way to get himself off. But unfortunately for him the train was coming at that time," said Haverstraw Police Capt. John Gould.
Cleanup will take several hours, but there were no injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Police: Truck driver was not inside
Police say the tractor trailer got stuck on the freight tracks around 9:30 a.m.
The truck was delivering supplies to the nearby Bow Line power plant, but somehow bottomed out and became stuck.
Police were called, and they told the driver a CSX train was approaching.
The driver was able to walk a safe distance away before it arrived.
Less than five minutes later, the train came barreling through and slammed into the truck.
Video shows moment of impact
Video posted to social media shows the shocking moment of impact when a CSX train collided with a tractor-trailer in Haverstraw, N.Y. Thursday morning.
The video shows the tractor trailer stopped across the tracks when a CSX freight train slams into it.
The decimated trailer spilled its payload near the tracks after it was hit.
It happened at Railroad Square in Haverstraw, along Route 9W at New Main Street.
There was no immediate reports of injuries.