Rangers return to Madison Square Garden to face Lightning in Game 5

NEW YORK -- There's another huge game at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night as the New York Rangers continue their quest for a Stanley Cup.
They've lost the last two games in the series, but they've won eight straight playoff games at MSG.
Check below for updates.
Rangers return to MSG with series tied 2-2
As CBS2's Otis Livingston reports, there's a very different feeling than last Friday night when the Rangers were up 2-0 headed to Tampa and thoughts of a sweep were dancing in Ranger fans' heads.
Fast forward to Thursday after two straight losses -- they're real nervous, biting their nails now that the series is tied at 2-2.
It's been a tale of two areas in this series. The Rangers dominated Game 1 at MSG and then controlled Game 2 before heading to Tampa with a 2-0 lead.
It was a different story in Florida. The Blueshirts blew a 2-0 lead in Game 3 before bowing to the Lightning in Game 4, so here we are. The Eastern Conference Final is tied at two games a piece, and boy are the Rangers happy they have home ice advantage.
Since losing a triple overtime thriller to open the playoffs, they are 8-0 since, outscoring opponents 38-20. As Elvis Presley sang, home is where the heart is.
"I think it's more than just a friendly crowd. It's a crowd that anytime things are going well, they're behind you and kind of increasing that momentum and snowballing a little bit, and then when things aren't going well, as soon as you get any sign of life, they can really kind of push you in the right direction," Rangers center Andrew Copp said.
Puck drop is at 8 p.m., and you know fans will be as ready as ever.
"What's it gonna take to stop that momentum?" Livingston asked fan Lloyd Shultis.
"They've got the home ice, man. It's home ice. It's the same the whole playoffs have been with the Rangers. They win at home, baby," Shultis said.
We'll see if the Rangers can continue the trend of home teams winning every game so far.