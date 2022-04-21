NYPD: Orsolya Gaal's boyfriend David Bonola arrested in brutal murder of Queens mother

NYPD: Orsolya Gaal's boyfriend David Bonola arrested in brutal murder of Queens motherget the free app
NEW YORK -- A suspect is under arrest in the brutal murder of Queens resident Orsolya Gaal.
Police said the 51-year-old mother of two was stabbed nearly 60 times last week in Forest Hills. Her body was found inside a bag not far from her home.
The NYPD announced Thursday her boyfriend 44-year-old David Bonola was arrested on murder and other charges.
Investigators say Bonola worked as a handyman for Gaal and the two had an on-and-off intimate relationship for approximately two years.
See live updates below for the latest.
Who is David Bonola?
The NYPD said David Bonola worked as a handyman for Gaal, and the two had been in an on-and-off intimate relationship for the past two years.
Investigators believe he was either let inside her Queens home or used a key he knew was hidden in a barbecue.
Police say the 44-year-old lives in South Richmond Hill, and fled the scene through Forest Park.
He arrived in the U.S. approximately 20 years ago from Mexico and does not have any prior arrests.
Timeline of the case
The NYPD released a detailed timeline of the investigation Thursday.
Police said Gaal went to a show with friends last Friday night at Lincoln Center before going back to her neighborhood in Forest Hills.
She stopped at a local establishment at around 11:20 p.m., then returned home at around 12:20 a.m.
Police believe the suspect arrived at her house between 12:30 and 12:40 a.m., adding he was either let inside or used a key he knew was hidden in a barbeque.
Investigators said Bonola worked as a handyman for Gaal and the two had an on-and-off intimate relationship for approximately two years.
They said the couple got into an argument in the basement, which led to Bonola stabbing Gaal up to 60 times. He allegedly placed her body inside a hockey bag that belonged to her son, then rolled it outside, leaving a bloody trail along the sidewalk.
Police said Bonola then fled through Forest Park, where officers found his jacket. Investigators later discovered boots, a T-shirt and bloody bandages at another location.
He was also treated at an area hospital for wounds to both hands.
Police said when officers tracked him down, Bonola voluntarily went to the precinct and made incriminating statements.
CBS2 awaiting NYPD presser
CBS2's Kiran Dhillon is with other members of the media as we await the latest.
Sources: Suspect found with bandage on his hand
Sources tell CBS2 the suspect was taken into custody around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Police were looking into a name and address and found a man outside with a bandage on his hand, sources say.
He was taken into custody for questioning overnight and charged Thursday morning.
Retracing Gaal's final steps
CBS2's Kiran Dhillon spoke with the manager of the Forest Hills Station House restaurant, where Gaal was last seen alive.
Gabe Veras described Gaal as "a very classy woman."
"Very sweet, beautiful," he added.
Veras said he wasn't there Friday night but video showed Gaal stop by the bar.
"Orsolya was here on Friday around 11:45 to 12:30. She came in alone, she left alone. She had her usual a Moscow mule," he told Dhillon."
She was a regular and often came alone. He said he spoke to her last Tuesday.
"She had come back from a concert, seeing her favorite composer," he said. "She was delighted at that. She was elated that she saw this composer live. She was very into the arts and music."
Veras and others at the restaurant are devastated by her death.
"It's super tragic," he said. "It's very surreal how it's going down. We can't imagine what her family is going through. We all feel bad."
NYPD Commissioner Sewell announces charges
NYPD update expected
The NYPD will hold a news conference on the arrest in the case later this morning.
It's currently scheduled for 11:30 am.
Watch live on CBS News New York.
Sources: Boyfriend David Bonola arrested
The NYPD says David Bonola is under arrest in the Queens mother's brutal killing.
Police sources tell CBS2 he was Gaal's boyfriend and investigators believe it was a "crime of passion."
The 44-year-old Queens man faces murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon charges.
Investigators zero in
Sources told CBS2 investigators were zeroing in on Gaal's final hours and past relationships.
They said the night she was killed, she went to a show with friends at Lincoln Center before stopping by a local bar in Queens. She returned home by herself.
Sources also said detectives were looking into her relationship with several men and probing possible past romantic links to at least one man, based on her electronic communications.