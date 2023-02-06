2 teens shot in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

2 teens shot in Williamsburg, Brooklynget the free app
NEW YORK - Two teens have been hospitalized after being shot on a Brooklyn street.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Maujer Street near Humboldt Street.
Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the stomach, and a male was grazed in the head.
The girl was rushed to Kings County Hospital, and the boy was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.
Neighbors say fights are frequent in the area
The scene remains active, with police investigating.
Neighbors say high school kids frequently fight in the area, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.
"I hear a couple of gunshots. When I came over here, I saw, like, so many cops were over here, an ambulance over here maybe. Before I came, they took a boy to the hospital, maybe," one man said.
While there have been fights in the area, neighbors are now concerned that the fights have now escalated to gun violence.