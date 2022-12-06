NYPD: Sundance Oliver wanted in deadly shooting spree, including 17-year-old girl

NYPD: Sundance Oliver wanted in deadly shooting spree, including 17-year-old girlget the free app
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is trying to track down a man accused in three shootings, two of them fatal.
Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Sundance Oliver.
They say he shot a 96-year-old man in the leg with a stray bullet, then went on to kill a 21-year-old man and 17-year-old girl.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Overnight update on investigation
The NYPD released new details overnight in the investigation:
First shooting incident
Police say the shooting spree started around 9:30 a.m. Monday in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
Oliver allegedly tried to rob a 39-year-old woman of her cellphone and jacket outside the Kingsborough Houses. Sources told CBS2 he fired off a shot, hitting a 96-year-old man in a wheelchair who was waiting for a bus across the street.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right ankle. He is expected to survive.
Second incident
Then around 2:40 p.m. Monday, police received a 911 call about another shooting in Lower Manhattan.
They found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on the sixth floor of the Smith Houses.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Third shooting
Shortly before midnight, police say Oliver shot a 17-year-old girl in the chest back at the Kingsborough Houses in Crown Heights.
She was also rushed to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.
Investigators believe the 21-year-old and 17-year-old victims were "associates" of Oliver. It's unclear why there were targeted.
"Based on evidence collected at all three crime scenes and a number of investigative steps, it has been determined that the shooter is the same in all three of these incidents," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters.
Sewell added the NYPD is on "high alert," and Oliver should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous."
"Should you encounter him, do not approach him. Call the police immediately," she said.
Suspect photo released
Investigators say they are searching for 28-year-old Sundance Oliver.
He is considered "armed and extremely dangerous."
Oliver is currently on parole for robbery and has 12 prior arrests.
He has the letters "M" and "G" tattooed under his eye and a large rose with the words "rich forever" tattooed on his neck.