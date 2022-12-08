Sundance Oliver, man accused in shooting spree across New York City, expected to make first court appearance

Suspect accused in New York City shooting spree expected in court

Suspect accused in New York City shooting spree expected in court

Suspect accused in New York City shooting spree expected in court

NEW YORK -- The man who police say went on shooting spree across New York City, killing two people and injuring one, is expected to make his first appearance in court Wednesday night or early Thursday.

Sundance Oliver, 28, faces charges of murder, robbery and assault.

READ MORE: NYPD: Sundance Oliver in custody after shooting spree that killed 17-year-old girl, 21-year-old man

Surveillance video shows Oliver walk into the 77th Precinct station house in Brooklyn on Tuesday. He raises his arms, and you can see police pointing their guns at Oliver. One officer pulls him to the ground, then more officers rush toward him.

Wednesday evening, police walked a talkative Oliver out of the station.

"This is what y'all been waiting for? It's me, y'all been waiting for me?" Oliver said to reporters.

But, as CBS2's Tim McNicholas reports, he refused to answer reporters' questions.

Police say he shot three people, killing two of them, including Tasha Rattray-Brothers' 17-year-old daughter, Keyaira.

"I just want my baby back," Rattray-Brothers said. "I just wanna tell her I love her and hold her."

"She liked to sing. She liked to dance. Everybody loved her dancing and, like, being the upbeat of the party," said Kevin Brothers, the victim's father.

Detectives say Oliver shot that 17-year-old girl at Kingsborough Houses in Brooklyn around midnight Monday night.

Earlier that day, officers say he shot and killed 21-year-old Kevon Langston in the East Village.

The crime spree started around 9:30 Monday morning, when officers say Oliver shot a 96-year-old man in a wheelchair outside the Kingsborough Houses.

Sandy Dewalt is now out of the hospital, nursing the wound to his leg and thankful to be alive.

"I felt it, and my leg jump," he said.

Police believe Oliver was aiming for a woman nearby he was trying to rob.

"He could've killed me," Dewalt said.

Detectives describe Oliver as a gang member with 31 prior arrests who was out on parole for armed robbery from 2015.