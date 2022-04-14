NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks to reinstate controversial Gifted and Talented program, sources tell CBS2

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks to reinstate controversial Gifted and Talented program, sources tell CBS2get the free app
NEW YORK -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks plans to reinstate the Gifted and Talented program, sources tell CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer.
The chancellor is expected to make the announcement at a press conference Thursday.
Mayor Eric Adams promised to bring the program back while he was on the campaign trail.
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter said last fall the city was replacing it with something called "Brilliant NYC."
The program sparked a lawsuit and fierce debate, as data showed it overwhelmingly benefited white and Asian students, leaving Black, Brown and low-income students with no advanced options.
