NYC bracing for potential unrest after Trump claims he will be arrested Tuesday

NEW YORK -- New York City is taking precautions after former President Donald Trump announced he may be arrested Tuesday.
It comes as the Manhattan district attorney's office is looking into whether Trump falsified business records to hide campaign finance violations.
The alleged violations stem from hush money payments to women, including adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claim they had sexual encounters with the former president.
Trump called on his supporters to protest any possible indictment, prompting the NYPD to step up security around the city.
Timeline of the case
The Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating former President Donald Trump's alleged campaign finance violations stemming from hush money payments made to women, including adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claim they had sexual encounters with the former president.
NYPD prepared for possible protests
Law enforcement officials are monitoring for any credible, specific threats.
"This crowd gives me pause, because there are different groups that could come in armed, they could come in with explosives, they could come in with Molotov cocktails," said Jerome Hauer, former New York Homeland Security and Emergency Services commissioner.
Intelligence sources tell CBS News they are seeing a significant increase in online threats and violent rhetoric related to former President Donald Trump's possible indictment. It comes after Trump urged his supporters on Truth Social to "protest, take our nation back."
"We're monitoring comments on social media, and the NYPD is doing their normal role of making sure there's no inappropriate actions in the city," Mayor Eric Adams said Monday.
Barricades have been placed around Manhattan Criminal Court, where Trump is likely to appear if charged.
If an indictment comes, sources say there will be a ring of steel around the courthouse, with entrances sealed off and guarded by police.
New York Young Republicans rallied outside the courthouse Monday.
"We want President Trump to know he has our support, we stand behind him," one woman said.
"We want to show conservatives can still come out in a deep blue city and protest peacefully," said Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican club.
Pace University professor and former NYPD Lt. Darrin Porcher says the department's preparation if multifaceted.
"Intelligence Division is going to look into possibly excessive airline trips into New York City from places where we had co-conspirators that were part of the Jan. 6 offensive," he said.
Sources tell CBS2 the NYPD's Strategic Response Group, which handled the George Floyd protests, is on standby. Police, along with the MTA and Port Authority, are preparing for the possibility of caravans intentionally tying up rush hour traffic this week on the city's bridges and tunnels.
Sources also say the NYPD is ordering all officers to dress in full uniform Tuesday and prepare to be mobilized.
Latest on the investigation
Former President Donald Trump's rants on social media continued Monday night, in anticipation of what he believes will be his arrest Tuesday.
Did the former president falsify business records to hide campaign finance violations? That's what the Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating after alleged hush money payments were made to women who claim they had sexual encounters with Trump, including adult film star Stormy Daniels, in the lead up to the 2016 presidential election.
Daniels told "60 Minutes" she was paid by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to keep quiet about an alleged affair.
"I was concerned for my family and their safety," Daniels said in the interview.
Cohen later admitted he did write checks in coordination with and at the direction of Trump.
On Monday, the grand jury overseeing the case appeared to take an important step forward by hearing from a witness favorable to Trump -- Robert Costello, who tried to discredit Cohen.
"If they want to go after Donald Trump and they have solid evidence, but Michael Cohen is far from solid evidence," said Costello.
Trump has long denied the accusations, and in 2018, initially denied knowing anything about payoffs.
"The transaction itself is very easy to prove. There are cancelled checks that bear Trump's signature," Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Zachary Carter told CBS2.
Carter said if there is an indictment, getting a conviction could be difficult.
"The greatest challenge of the case is proving criminal intent of the part of Donald Trump," he said.
Many Republicans are rallying around Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 rival, criticized the Bragg investigation, but he didn't hold back from seemingly taking a campaign shot at Trump.
"I don't know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair, I just can't speak to that," said DeSantis.
The next steps in the grand jury process remain unclear. It's still uncertain if additional witnesses might be summoned.