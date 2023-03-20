NYPD preparing for possible indictment of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan DA investigation

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is stepping up security ahead of some potentially high-profile legal action.

Last week, former President Donald Trump said he expects to be arrested Tuesday in the hush money case being investigated by New York prosecutors, and he called upon his supporters to protest.

Trump's legal team is expected to make a last-ditch effort to win the case Monday. CBS News has learned an attorney may be called in front of a Manhattan grand jury to discredit star witness Michael Cohen.

Trump's lawyers said over the weekend he would surrender to charges if and when they come. Before that, experts say he's attempting to build as much support as possible, urging his supporters on the social media platform Truth Social to protest and "take our nation back."

"Really what he's trying to do is head off any potential indictment by rallying his troops," political strategist Basil Smikle told CBS2.

The message has put New York City and federal law enforcement on alert.

"If this indictment does come to fruition, we are all in unchartered territory," said Smikle. "It's going to be really difficult to talk about or predict what comes next, because we have never in the history of the United States of America been in this situation."

The pending indictments stem from the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into alleged hush money payments to women who say they had sexual encounters with Trump, including adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, claims he wrote a check in coordination with and at the direction of the former president.

Trump denies it ever occurred.

"The circus continues," former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said in a recent interview. "Look, he only profits and does well in chaos and turmoil."

Trump also said on social media Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is the one breaking the law, claiming he should be "held accountable for the crime of interference in a presidential election."

Bragg sent an email to his staff, saying, "We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office."

Many Republicans are rushing to Trump's defense, including former Vice President Mike Pence.

"I'm taken aback at the idea of indicting a former president of the United States," Pence said.

"I think this is an effort that's ongoing, never ending to destroy Donald Trump," said Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi weighed in, saying "no one is above the law, not even a former president of the United States."

Trump is also facing criminal investigations in Georgia and Washington, where he's accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.