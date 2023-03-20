"Significant increase" in threats online ahead of possible Trump indictment

Intelligence sources told CBS News that there's been a "significant increase" in threats and violent rhetoric online from domestic violent extremists as former President Donald Trump claimed he will be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

But the sources said they have not identified any credible or direct threats to a person or property and they are continuing to monitor for credible specific threats.

Domestic violent extremists in online postings have warned that prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office would cross a red line if Trump is indicted and it would be met with more violence than the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the sources said. There have also been postings calling for civil war.

Sources said the threats are mostly aimed at law enforcement, judges and government officials in New York and elsewhere that domestic violent extremists perceive as participants in what they see as a political persecution of Trump.

NYPD drop off metal barricades in front of Manhattan Criminal Court on March 20, 2023 in New York City. Michael M Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

A law enforcement source said they are seeing chatter online, with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg being mentioned in a lot of it, but not much mobilization toward violence or protests at this point. But law enforcement sources said the situation could change quickly.

The Manhattan district attorney has been investigating alleged campaign finance violations around "hush money" paid by Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who has served a federal prison sentence related to the payout, to adult film star Stormy Daniels during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, including having an affair with Daniels.

Trump posted on social media over the weekend that he expected to be arrested, which would be the result if the grand jury decides to indict him, as soon as Tuesday. The Manhattan district attorney has not commented.

The New York Police Department and other federal, state and local agencies are prepping security plans in and around the Manhattan criminal courthouse where Trump is likely to appear if he is charged.

Bragg addressed security concerns of his staff in an email to them on Saturday, saying "your safety is our top priority."

"We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York," Bragg wrote. "Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment."

In Washington, D.C., U.S. Capitol Police is expected to have extra staffing Tuesday and Wednesday, a source familiar told CBS News. The Metropolitan Police Department said it's not aware of any potential protests related to Trump in the capital.

"MPD will continue to monitor and will plan accordingly with our federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of DC residents and visitors," MPD said in a statement. "MPD encourages the public to remain vigilant, if you see something, say something."

A grand jury in New York has been hearing the case against Trump and could possibly vote to indict him as early as this week.

Nikole Killion and Robert Legare contributed reporting.