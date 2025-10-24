Watch Class Act with Chris Wragge live at Newark Tech
Class Act with Chris Wragge is back for our fourth season live from Newark Tech in Essex County, New Jersey.
Gone are the old stereotypes of vocational and technical schools. This hotbed of higher learning draws on the best of the county's 22 towns.
The state-of-the-art school on West Market Street features world class facilities and world class teachers leading a student body that's eager to excel.
"An educational oasis"
The vision is to create a learning community where excellence is expected of everyone.
"I would actually describe this, for me, as an educational oasis. For us here, we get to prepare our students for college and career. So we're just not just one-sided. So with the facilities that we have, with the amazing staff members that we have here, our students are really, really being prepared for the future," says Principal Dr. Jenabu C. Williams.
Students come from Essex County's 22 municipalities and, since they choose to be there, absenteeism rates are some of the lowest for big cities in the nation.
Terrier Pride up bright and early
We're live and the students are bringing the energy bright and early this Friday morning!
Class Act is back!
