Yankees fans excited for Opening Day in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- It's the day baseball fans have been waiting months for -- Opening Day.
The Yankees are kicking off their 121st season in the Bronx and rookie Anthony Volpe, who grew up in Watchung, New Jersey, will make his debut.
Pre-game ceremonies at Yankee Stadium are set to start at 12:30 p.m. before first pitch against the San Francisco Giants at 1:05 p.m.
The Mets are opening the season in Miami. First pitch against the Marlins is set for 4:10 p.m.
Judge picks up right where he left off, homers in 1st inning
Aaron Judge, fresh off his American League-record 62-homer season in 2022, got the Yankees going with a solo shot off of the Giants' Logan Webb in the first inning on Thursday.
Only 62 more to go for another record.
Previewing the season
Chris Wragge and Steve Overmyer discuss the biggest Yankees storylines heading into the 2023 season.
Chilly home opener
Yankee Stadium is dressed up for Opening Day and there's amplified excitement around the team this year. But bundle up, it's cold!
New Jersey's own Anthony Volpe is making his debut. Volpe will be the Yankees' youngest starting shortstop since Derek Jeter.
It's always a special day for others, including Yankees manager Aaron Boone.
"It's amazing. This is an important day to me, all of you, I'm sure, that make a living in this game or covering this game. This is all I know. It has always been a holiday experience for me and my family. It's an important day. It's a day that I feel like everyone involved needs to appreciate it and take stock of it and look around, and embrace what today means. The start of that pursuit of a championship," said Boone.
The Yankees are hoping this is the first step in another championship season.
Chopper 2 over Yankee Stadium
New season, new rules
Baseball fans are in for some big changes this season.
Officials say they are aimed at speeding up the game and stepping up the action.
First pitch set for 1:05 p.m.
The New York Yankees are set to open the 121st season in franchise history against the San Francisco Giants.
Pre-game ceremonies begin at 12:30 p.m. with the introduction of both teams on the baselines, and the first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.
Joining the Yankees lineup for the first time will be Watchung, New Jersey native Anthony Volpe. Raised only about 30 miles west of the Bronx, Volpe grew up a Yankees fan and, more specifically, a Derek Jeter fan.
"There was some sort of clinic in New York City, where a bunch of Yankees were at. I think, Tino Martinez, Jeter. When we finally got there, I was so shy and crying that I wouldn't go out on to the field. I was like balling, crying. I don't know if you can see in the picture, but I field a groundball and I just run off to go see my mom. Apparently [Jeter] grabbed me and made me high-five him," Volpe told CBS2's Steve Overmyer.
Bruce Shatel coached Volpe when he was in high school -- just three years ago. At the age of 21, he is the youngest shortstop since Jeter.
"It's New York and people are going to make that comparison but time will tell, and there is a lot of baseball ahead of Anthony to see if he can fill those shoes," Shatel said.
With the team's first game Thursday, you may notice a few other things happening differently this season.
Pitchers will now have 15 seconds to throw a pitch, 20 seconds when a runner is on base, and batters must be ready to hit by the time the clock reaches eight seconds.
Another big change is the infield shift is no longer allowed, which means two players must be on each side of the infield.
The bases are also getting bigger by three inches.
"Which is great, because I hate getting home at 11-o-clock at night," one fan told CBS2.
The MLB commissioner said the chances were the result of reaching out to fans and realizing they wanted to see games with better pace and more action.
All eyes on Volpe
The excitement around Opening Day is even more intense for one New Jersey family.
Anthony Volpe, a Watchung native, will be in the Yankees' starting lineup against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.
CBS2's Steve Overmyer shares his story.