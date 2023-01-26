Mayor Eric Adams to deliver second State of the City Address

Mayor Eric Adams to deliver second State of the City Addressget the free app
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams will deliver his second State of the City address Thursday at noon.
The mayor promises to discuss his accomplishments and share plans to improve the lives of all New Yorkers in the year ahead.
What should we expect from Mayor Eric Adams' second State of the City address? Political strategist Basil Smikle weighs in
Political strategist Basil Smikle joined CBS2 to discuss what we can expect to hear about the mayor's agenda.
Political strategist Basil Smikle joined CBS2 to discuss what we can expect to hear about the mayor's agenda.
Adams has a full plate for State of the City Address
Mayor Eric Adams will deliver his annual State of the City Address.
The mayor is expected to discuss a number of key topics - from crime in the city - to a major influx of migrants.
We have also learned Adams plans on rolling out what he's calling the nation's largest composting program.
Adams will speak at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens at noon.
Like most cities, New York was dealing with issues before COVID and inflation. But now, old issues and new are still playing a factor in the New Year.
The mayor says he has a plan to remedy the complications.
Thursday morning, Adams is preparing for his second State of the City speech, expected to touch upon most of the city's hot topics, including asylum seekers.
Just the other day, he was pushing back against criticism over his plans for a new migrant shelter in Brooklyn, and has been amplifying calls for more help from Washington, D.C.
"We are faced with a humanitarian crisis," Adams said. "We are in conversations with the federal government to utilize federally controlled spaces in the New York state area that we're going to continue to build out."
Adams said in a statement, "In 2022, our first year in office, we committed to 'Get Stuff Done' for New Yorkers - and we delivered." Adams went on to say "We are going to make 2023 our Aaron Judge year."
Adams is proposing a $102.7 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1 - about $1 billion more than the current budget - but, given inflation and the city's need to house more than 40,000 asylum seekers, the plan gives city agencies little wiggle room.
"As the economy slows, so will our revenue growth. This creates the perfect storm. We will still need to support the core services that New Yorkers depend on every day, but with fewer resources," Adams said.
On the list of possible topics: Crime, economy and affordable housing.
Reports say Adams will also be focusing on the city's trash and rat problem. To fix it, he will be expanding composting citywide within 20 months. The New York Times is reporting there are no current plans to make composting mandatory, but eventually, that can change.