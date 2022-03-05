NYC ending school mask policy, "Key to NYC" vaccine requirement Monday

NYC ending school mask policy, "Key to NYC" vaccine requirement Mondayget the free app
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that some of the city's biggest COVID restrictions will be lifted next week.
Billboards all around Times Square proclaimed it -- one with the mayor's "get stuff done" mantra, another bragging about the impact of COVID vaccines and another saying "Let's keep our recovery going, get boosted."
It was the mayor announcing to the world, at the Crossroads of the World, that two years into a crippling pandemic, New York City is finally lifting some of its COVID restrictions.
"We are winning, New York. We are winning because of one reason: We're made up of the best stuff on earth. We're New Yorkers," the mayor said.
Starting Monday, the need to show a Key to NYC vaccine pass or your vaccine card to get into bars, restaurants, gyms, indoor concerts and sporting events will be lifted.
The mayor held up a sign to show that the city's sometimes controversial restrictions and vaccine mandates prevented 48,000 deaths, 303,000 hospitalizations and 1.9 million illnesses.
"Folks can come in and enjoy the restaurants, enjoy the businesses and be a part of this great city without having to show proof of vaccination," Adams said. "We have to get our economy back on track. It's time to open our city."
Watch Nick Caloway's report --
Andrew Rigie, of the NYC Hospitality Alliance called it "an important step in our resilient city's revival."
Restaurant owners who spoke to CBS2's Nick Caloway say they could not be happier.
At Melba's in Harlem, the famous southern food brings comfort even in tough times, but owner Melba Wilson says better days are ahead.
"Today, it was a feeling of jubilation," she said.
Wilson is also president of the New York City Hospitality Alliance. She said restaurants have struggled to bring back customers and staff, and she believes that ending the vaccine mandate will help with both.
"Our city needs to come back. You know, New York City is the hospitality capital of the world. And in order for New York City to come back, the hospitality industry has to come back," Wilson said.
Watch Marcia Kramer's report --
Private sector mandates, however, are still in place for businesses. You have to be vaccinated to work indoors.
CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer asked the mayor if Brooklyn Nets fan favorite Kyrie Irving, who has refused to get vaccinated, will be allowed to play.
"As of now, under the existing rules, he cannot," Adams said.
People will still have to wear masks to take mass transit -- the close quarters on subways, buses, trains and planes will require face coverings. So will hospitals, doctors offices, nursing homes and senior centers.
The CDC says it will review mask requirements for transit in a few weeks, but the mayor says he's not on board with that.
"We need to always modify our responses based on the density. I think we should continue to wear the mask on the subway system. I know I will continue to do so," the mayor said.
Adams is also lifting the Key to NYC restrictions for Broadway, but many theaters plan to keep the mask mandate in place, at least for now. They say they'll re-evaluate in April. Meanwhile, actors will still have to be vaccinated.
- Web Extra: Advice for parents and kids about masks
The mayor also lifted mask mandates for hundreds of thousands of New York City public school students. Kept in place are mask mandates for 2 to 4-year-olds, because they are not vaccinated.
Some parents were furious.
"NYC plans to continue to forcibly mask 2 to 4 years olds because they are 'too young to be vaccinated.' The WHO never advised masking kids under 6, and almost no other country ever did," parent Justin Spiro tweeted. "Yet NYC will keep speech-delayed toddlers masked indefinitely. A cruel and broken society."
"I would rather people complain against me than losing our babies and our city. We've got to follow the science," Adams replied. "The science states that that age group cannot be vaccinated, and among children, they're some of the highest hospitalization rates."
The city will also implement a color-coded alert system to track COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations and tell people the risks faced in the city at any given time.
Right now, we're in "green," which is low. The system includes medium, high and very high alerts.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find NYC Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- CDC's COVID Vaccine FAQ
- CDC's COVID Tracking Map By County
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
Teachers union responds
United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew released the following statement after the mayor's announcement:
"Our doctors agree with the city's medical experts that this is the right time to safely move from a mask mandate to an optional mask system.
Both the take-home tests and the in-school random tests showed no post-holiday spike and put the infection rate at less than 1 percent.
This is the responsible, thoughtful way to make our next transition.
We will, however, keep our testing program in place - both in-school and the take-home tests - to make sure we remain on the right path."
Adams tells students who still want to wear masks: "You can"
New York City public school students will no longer need to wear masks starting Monday.
Mayor Eric Adams says masks will be optional for students at K-12 schools, but are still required for ages 2-4.
"I know there are some who state that they still want their children to wear their masks. You can," he said. "We are not going to get in the way of your discretion. We want New Yorkers to be smart, flexible and to be able to feel comfortable without any bullying or without any teasing."
The mayor said as of this week, the school positivity rate is 0.18%.
Friday's announcement comes after New York lifted the statewide school mask mandate earlier this week.
Adams on Key to NYC: "It's time to open our city"
New York City's "Key to NYC" vaccine mandate will end next week.
Mayor Eric Adams says the requirement will be lifted for indoor dining, entertainment and fitness starting Monday.
"I'm glad to say that the rates are low enough that the mandatory program is no longer needed," he said to a round of applause. "That means our restaurants, our businesses and our concert venues will no longer need to require patrons to provide this proof."
It will be up to businesses to decide whether to require proof of vaccination.
"It's time to open our city and get the economy back operating," Adams added.
Dr. Chokshi gets choked up: "The honor of a lifetime"
NEW YORK -- Dr. Dave Chokshi, the man known as "New York City's doctor" throughout much of the pandemic, choked up Friday as he spoke about the last two years leading the health department.
"There are jobs, there are missions, and then there are callings," Dr. Chokshi said, fighting back tears. "For me, getting to serve as New York City's doctor was undoubtedly a calling, and it has been the honor of a lifetime."
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio tapped Dr. Chokshi to lead the department in August 2020.
He agreed to stay on through Adams' transition and has been working alongside his replacement, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, who takes over later this month.
What to expect from the mayor's address:
NEW YORK -- What many people thought would become the new normal may now become a thing of the past.
Mayor Eric Adams will likely drop the mask mandate for city schools and lift vaccination requirements in restaurants, bars and theaters. Both changes are expected to take effect Monday.
Last week, the mayor spoke with confidence about the topic.
"I look forward, in the next few weeks, of going through a real transformation," he said.
On Monday, the teachers union tweeted in part, "We are optimistic about the declining numbers, but it's important to make sure that our risk remains low before the city changes its school masking policy."
Adams said he would only switch things up if COVID rates hit the bottom. As of Thursday, the weekly positivity rate citywide decreased to 1.8%.
On Wednesday, New York State lifted the school mask mandate, elating many parents and students outside the city. For the first time in years, teachers saw their young students full faces in person.
Back in the city, masks are still required on mass transit, in hospitals, doctors' offices, nursing homes and senior centers. It's also up to individual businesses.
- Web Extra: Advice for parents and kids about masks
Even though vaccination checks may be eliminated, the executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance told CBS2, "I wouldn't be surprised if some businesses want to voluntarily keep it in place."
The possible ease in restrictions drew mixed reviews.
"Personally, I think it's the right choice," one person said.
"To completely drop it it a little bit of an odd choice to me. I wouldn't do that if I were him," said another.
Regardless of what the mayor decides, the Broadway League says it will update its guidance in April.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find NYC Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- CDC's COVID Vaccine FAQ
- CDC's COVID Tracking Map By County
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home