Massive fire rips through vacant buildings overnight in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Firefighters battled a massive blaze early Wednesday morning in the Bronx.
The fire broke out at a vacant building under construction and spread to three others.
Officials told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge firefighters did not find anyone inside the buildings, but one service member suffered minor injuries.
The initial call came in around 2:45 a.m. on East 143rd Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven.
Duddridge spoke with residents who said they woke up to the smell of smoke and the sound of fire alarms.
"It was crazy, honestly. I smelled the smoke from my house, I came to check it out. I've never seen anything like it before, honestly. Just so much embers in the sky, like it was raining fire," witness Alex Searis told Duddridge.
"I essentially woke up in the middle of the night, I heard screaming, glass breaking. I kind of thought it was almost like a dream or a party, but I woke up and I looked out my window, and I saw fire trucks and just an orange blaze," another person added.
The Office of Emergency Management advised people in the area to close their windows to keep the smoke out.
As Duddridge reported, there were four ladder trucks on scene, along with 140 firefighters.
Officials say the fire is now under control and is not expected to spread any farther.
Cause under investigation
As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, one of the buildings involved in the blaze was also the site of an electrical fire in October.
"The fire is under investigation, due to the heavy volume of fire on arrival," said FDNY Assistant Chief Kevin Brennan.
Assessing the damage
FDNY Assistant Chief Kevin Brennan said the fire is under control, but left behind serious damage.
"At this point, we have the fire contained to the four buildings. The original building is pretty much collapsed," he said. "We have a partial collapse of the adjoining buildings on both sides."
1 firefighter injured
Brennan told reporters no residents were hurt, but one firefighter suffered a minor injury.
"As of now, there are no civilian injuries, and only one member of the service has minor injuries right now," he said.
Fire under control
The FDNY tweeted an update saying the fire was officially under control shortly after 6 a.m.