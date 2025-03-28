Watch CBS News
Watch Class Act with Chris Wragge at Lodi High School in New Jersey

By Chris Wragge

/ CBS New York

Class Act with Chris Wragge spent the morning live at Lodi High School in Bergen County, New Jersey. 

Lodi Pride is Ram Tough, and all over the school there are reminders to do things "like champions."

See our highlights from the morning in the updates below.
 

"It helps me shine and show off my skills"

Students at Lodi High School have access to cutting edge technology 03:46

From the med lab, to the morning announcements and robotics program, students at Lodi High School tell Wragge about what makes their school so special. 

School chickens steal the show

class-act-pkg-2-chicken-wcbsdfdb-hi-res-still-00-02-1705.jpg
Chickens have stolen the hearts of the entire student body at Lodi High School in New Jersey.  CBS News New York

Chickens have stolen the hearts of the entire student body at Lodi High School, the only school in Bergen County that's raising hens to teach sustainability. 

The chickens are a great source of pride and comfort for the students, especially those in a club that specializes in sustainability, agriculture and veterinary science.  

The kids are committed to living green, and they are learning at the only school in the county that not only raises chickens, but also grows vegetables and herbs using traditional gardens, hydroponics and aquaponics.

For a closer look at the chickens, see our story here.

State-of-the-art med lab

class-act-med-lab2-vo-wcbsdfe2-hi-res-still.jpg
Lodi High School in New Jersey boasts a state-of-the-art medical lab. CBS News New York

The school boasts a state-of-the-art med lab that features patient intake diagnostic tools, phlebotomy training and virtual reality goggles, for starters. 

The students are hands-on and do everything from CPR, to drawing blood and taking patients' vitals.

Other added advantages are webinars with doctors all over the country and internships at Hackensack Medical Center. Plus, students get to witness a live surgery every year.

For more on the med lab, see our story here.

