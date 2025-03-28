Watch Class Act with Chris Wragge at Lodi High School in New Jersey

L.I. parents outraged by apparent antisemitism at junior high school

L.I. parents outraged by apparent antisemitism at junior high school

New football team in N.J. is "like watching female Avengers"

New football team in N.J. is "like watching female Avengers"

5 hurt in school bus crash on I-195 in Wall Township, N.J.

5 hurt in school bus crash on I-195 in Wall Township, N.J.

Video shows wood spilled onto Gowanus Expressway at BQE

Video shows wood spilled onto Gowanus Expressway at BQE

More from CBS News

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On