Class Act with Chris Wragge visits High School of Fashion Industries in Manhattan
Class Act with Chris Wragge is visiting the High School of Fashion Industries in Manhattan.
The school in Chelsea boasts 100 years of tradition, innovation and history. Students learn an abundance of skills in business, art and design, fashion design, photography, software development, and more.
Teens are being prepared for the real world with fashion classes, contributing to annual fashion shows and projects that are put in portfolios.
Fashion Industries is providing a runway for more than 1,400 students to take off from.
Windows full of students' designs displayed outside school
Fashion class based on specific decades
One of the classes seniors can take is honors fashion.
Students apply for it in their junior year, and are tasked with randomly choosing a decade to design head-turning fashion.
They even use classic 1940s-era sewing machines.
"Sometimes they're a little irritating, but like knowing the history behind them and like feeling that there were other people in this room sewing for like 100 years is so awesome. And like as much as sometimes they may stop working or like they have bugs, we have the minds to fix them," one studetn said.
"I'm excited for the kids to have a program like this where they can just let their creativity run wild. They're very excited, they don't expect it to be this intricate and involved until, you know, we start giving them the tasks," said alumna Brenda Rojas-Hampton.
School celebrates 100th anniversary
History is everywhere you look at the Manhattan high school.
In 1926, Central Needle Trades High School was established to teach people factory work. It was considered an "extension school" so teens were released from their jobs for part of the day to learn occupational skills, English, math, hygiene and civics.
Over the years, it became a traditional four-year high school as the garment industry wanted workers with more education.
While the school was originally housed in a factory loft on West 31st Street, it moved to West 24th Street before a new building was created.
The 10-story building opened in 1940, and the name changed to Fashion Industries in 1956. The school and its students have been a staple in the city's history during major events such as World War II, the Cold War, Civil Rights and 9/11.
Falcon pride showing their energy
CBS News New York's Chris Wragge is live Friday morning at the High School of Fashion Industries in the heart of the city, where students are up bright and early!