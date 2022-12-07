Funeral today for Yonkers Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino, killed in crash last week

Funeral today for Yonkers Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino, killed in crash last weekget the free app
YONKERS, N.Y. -- A funeral will be held Wednesday for a veteran Yonkers police sergeant killed in a crash.
Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino will be remembered by family, friends and fellow officers at Sacred Heart Church.
The 56-year-old was just nine months away from retirement when he was struck and killed last week.
"Dedicated to both his job and his family"
The Yonkers community is devastated by the loss of Det. Sgt. Gualdino, saying he was a true hero who always had a smile on his face and was always ready to help out and protect.
Born and raised in Yonkers, the 56-year-old sergeant will be laid to rest in his hometown.
"Back in the parish he grew up. I think it's a great thing," Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza told CBS2.
Tuesday at Gualdino's wake, mourners gathered to pay their respects. Outside, two firetrucks held a massive American flag.
Many motorcycles could also be seen parked in front of the funeral home. Gualdino was a member of the motorcycle unit.
The Yonkers police commissioner said the tragic loss isn't just being felt in New York.
"I am getting calls and emails, letters of condolences from all over the country right now," Sapienza said.
Police said last week a teenager driving a BMW M5 on the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass smashed into Gualdino's squad car at a high rate of speed, killing him.
Dashcam video shows the $150,000 sports car recklessly skidding into oncoming traffic.
"It's tragic," said Yonkers resident Justin Tubiolo. "We all share that loss, and our condolences go out to the family."
Gualdino is survived by his mother, three brothers, wife and two children.
"Family man, dedicated to both his job and his family," retired Officer Bill Celestino said.
Friends say the police community will band together to give the family as much support as they need, but know the tragedy has left a hole in their hearts that can never be mended.
"The only thing more important to him than his job was his family," said Celestino.
