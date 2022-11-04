Funeral today for Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem

Funeral today for Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlemget the free app
NEW YORK -- Today marks a final goodbye for Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III.
A viewing and funeral are being held at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, where he led for decades.
The viewing takes place from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral at 2 p.m.
How to watch today's service
Hundreds line up for his viewing
The line wrapped around the block Thursday, as hundreds came out to show love and support and say their goodbyes to the reverend. It just goes to show the impact, whether big or small, he had on so many church members.
"He enriched my life. My spirit has to be here today because he gave me something money can't buy," Peggy Benjamin said.
Throughout his 50 years of service to the Harlem community, thousands of followers looked to Butts as a shining example of leadership and devotion to the Lord.
"He just was receptive to the Black community, especially in Harlem. He loved Harlem," one person said.
Charles Grayson became a member at Abyssinian the first time her heard Butts speak. He was among the first in line to say farewell.
"I fell in love with the church and I fell in love with him, because he was a very nice pastor," he said.
Sonia Joy Robinson-Dyer hasn't missed a Sunday service in 33 years.
"This pastor taught me a lot, and most importantly, taught me about walking in that faith," she said.
She said her final visit with the pastor gave more comfort than sadness.
"For me, it was peace. Seeing him at peace brought peace to me," she said.
Anthony Mills and his wife Diane Richards met in the church. They wanted to stand together before the pastor one last time.
"We just stood there and said thank you for being the light that attracted us. Powerful, powerful brother," he said.
"It was like a blessing for us to continue to stay married and walk in faith," she added.
In his 73 years of life, Butts built a legacy of both leading and serving simultaneously, showing how one individual can impact an entire community.
"I know if there is a God that's as good as we say he is, then he's pleased with you for what you represented," said Mills.
"He's still within my heart. No matter what, as long as I live, he's still with me," Walt Frazier said. "That gentleman will never die in the church or in the community. One of a kind."
The reverend passed away exactly a week ago due to pancreatic cancer.