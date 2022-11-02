Abyssinian Baptist Church members reflect on Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts' leadership

NEW YORK - Members of Abyssinian Baptist Church continue to share their memories of Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III.

Members remember Rev. Butts not as a larger-than-life leader, but as a mentor and a friend. His stature grew smaller as he battled cancer. Deacon Peter Westbrook recalls the foreboding message Butts delivered during his last appearance at service in September.

"It's just so sad to see somebody so great, and he's telling you, I might not be able to come back," said Westbrook.

This Olympian fencer found new purpose under Rev. Butts' guidance, turning his fighting spirit towards helping others in his 17 years as a deacon at Abyssinian.

"No matter what God allows me to achieve, Olympic teams, an Olympic medalist, it's nothing," Westbrook said. "Your job as a deacon, to give back what you have been given."

Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts, leader of Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church, dies at 73

Rev. Butts married Westbrook and his wife, Susan. Now the pair shares roles in the church, while developing the next generation of elite fencers through their nonprofit, the Westbrook Foundation.

Butts tasked all Abyssinian's members with a mission of service. Nadja Bellan-White called her pastor a spiritual father.

"He made you give back," said Bellan-White. "He made you work with everyone in the church because that's what he believed we should do, and he's right."

His legacy lives on in the dedication he inspired in each individual he met.

"He will always be here watching over me, watching over this community," said Bellan-White.

"What makes me feel a little better is, even in death, his spirit is glorifying God," added Westbrook. "Telling how he loves God, doing His work, showing all the things that he did."

The viewing for Rev. Butts takes place Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Friday from 9-11 a.m. His homegoing celebration starts at 2 p.m. Friday.

