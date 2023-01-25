Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for snow, rain impacting Wednesday evening commute

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day 03:02

NEW YORK -- We're on Red Alert for a wintry mix that could impact the Wednesday evening commute. 

New York City will likely see mostly rain, but areas north and west could see measurable snow.

See live updates below for the latest. 

 

What to expect from wintry mix

snow-alerts.png
CBS2

Snow: Winter weather advisories are in effect as far south as Fairfield, Connecticut, and western Passaic in New Jersey. There is nothing in Bergen, Hudson, Essex or the five boroughs as of Tuesday evening. The snow will have a heavy and wet quality to it, not easy to shovel. Just wait and let the rain do its thing. Much of the snowfall is expected to be washed away or greatly reduced, except in places well north and west.

wind-alerts.png
CBS2

Wind: A wind advisory is in effect for a sliver of the New Jersey shore and Nassau and Suffolk counties for gusts up to 50 mph late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

coastal-alerts.png
CBS2

Coastal flooding: There is a coastal flood advisory for minor flooding late Wednesday into early Thursday coinciding with the evening high tide cycles. There is a warning for Nassau County's South Shore for moderate flood risk.

skycast-futurecast-rainfall-ibm-graf-5.png
CBS2

Rain: There are no flood alerts yet, but the rain looks heavy at times, especially after 4 p.m. We're forecasting 0.75-1.50 inches with up to 2 inches possible east of New York City.

By Giorgio Panetta
 

Timeline breakdown

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday: Snow spreads across northern New Jersey and possibly New York City.

noon-2.png
CBS2

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: Rain starts to overtake the snow from the south. Still snowing north, accumulating well north.

6pm-2.png
CBS2

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday: Bouts of heavier rain start to move north. This will be the second push of the mixing line north, and this will wash away much of the accumulation we just picked up. The evening commute looks particularly nasty. Possible flood risks, and the winds start to crank up. 

9pm.png
CBS2

8 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday: Heavy rain and gusty winds push northeast. Coastal flood risk possible too. 

11pm.png
CBS2

2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday: Clearing out, but Thursday is a windy one, with temps falling into the 30s by the late afternoon.

By Giorgio Panetta
 

Be prepared before the storm

Our Winter Storm Survival Guide has information about how to protect yourself, your pets and your property in the event of a storm. 

CLICK HERE for everything from travel delays to power outages and more.

By CBS New York Team
 

Live radar & maps

CLICK HERE to see the very latest track of the storm.

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

