Watch Live: Funeral today for hero Firefighter Timothy Klein, who died in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- New York City will say a final goodbye Friday to hero Firefighter Timothy Klein, who died battling a house fire Sunday in Canarsie, Brooklyn.
His funeral follows an emotional wake Thursday, as family, friends and fellow first responders mourn his tragic death.
Friday's service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales church in Belle Harbor, Queens.
Chopper 2 over procession
Firefighter Klein's casket is transported from the funeral home to St. Francis de Sales church in Belle Harbor, Queens.
FDNY's final farewell
"The sweetest kid I ever met"
Mourners spent most of the day Thursday paying their respects at two wake services in Brooklyn. They included Mayor Eric Adams, who came to show his respect to Klein's family and the FDNY as a whole, which is really hurting right now.
By all accounts, Timothy Klein exemplified what it means to be a firefighter -- not just in death, but in how he set himself apart by the way he lived.
"He's the sweetest kid I ever met. Again, he had a smile on his face 24 hours a day," FDNY Lt. Robert Kittelberger said. "I know he was very happy to be in this firehouse and to be on the fire department."
From Ladder Company 170, to the Fight for Firefighters Foundation that builds ramps and other amenities for those in need, Timmy -- as he was affectionately called -- always showed up.
"The Klein family, they set a standard for what a family should be. They're all about service," said Bo Healey, who grew up with the Klein family.
Klein comes from a family of firefighters, including his father. Service, perhaps, was in his genes.
Hundreds of mourners wrapped around the funeral home in both directions. Others gathered across the street to show their gratitude.
"I have a son about his age, and he could've been my son," Flatlands resident Jennifer Haynes said.
"I don't know him, but I feel sad for the family," another woman added.
Klein died on duty after entering a burning home Sunday afternoon in Canarsie, trying to save Carlos Richards, a 21-year-old man with autism, who was trapped inside. Richards, the light of his family's life, also died.
"We will make sure that Tim does not die, did not die in vain, as we'll learn lessons to make sure this hopefully never happens again," said FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens.
The acting commissioner of the FDNY says the department will be there for Klein's family not just today, but in the weeks, months and years to come.
