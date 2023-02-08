Delta Flight 1907 lands safely at JFK Airport after bird strike

Delta Flight 1907 lands safely at JFK Airport after bird strikeget the free app
NEW YORK - A Delta Air Lines flight landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport Wednesday morning after a bird strike.
Flight resumes its journey
Flight 1907 has resumed its journey Bahamas after landing at JFK due to a report of a bird strike.
The flight departed the runway around 9:15 a.m. and shortly thereafter the crew reported the bird strike. The flight returned to the airport in about 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
The flight was examined, cleared, and resumed around 11 a.m.
Flight was bound for the Bahamas
The Federal Aviation Administrations said Delta Air Lines Flight 1907 landed safely around 9:45 a.m. at John F. Kennedy International Airport after a bird strike.
The Boeing 737 was bound for Nassau, Bahamas.
The FAA says it will investigate the incident.