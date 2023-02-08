Watch CBS News

Delta Flight 1907 lands safely at JFK Airport after bird strike

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A Delta Air Lines flight landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport Wednesday morning after a bird strike. 

Check below for the latest details. 

 

Flight resumes its journey

Flight 1907 has resumed its journey Bahamas after landing at JFK due to a report of a bird strike. 

The flight departed the runway around 9:15 a.m. and shortly thereafter the crew reported the bird strike. The flight returned to the airport in about 20 minutes. 

No injuries were reported.   

The flight was examined, cleared, and resumed around 11 a.m.

You can track it by CLICKING HERE

Flight was bound for the Bahamas

The Federal Aviation Administrations said Delta Air Lines Flight 1907 landed safely around 9:45 a.m. at John F. Kennedy International Airport after a bird strike. 

The Boeing 737 was bound for Nassau, Bahamas. 

There were no reports of injuries. 

The FAA says it will investigate the incident.   

