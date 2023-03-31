BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge kicks off 13-hour dance-a-thon at Cardinal Spellman High School in the Bronx

#BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge kicks off 13-hour dance-a-thon at Cardinal Spellman High School in the Bronxget the free app
NEW YORK -- Class Act with Chris Wragge is at Cardinal Spellman High School in the Bronx to help kick off their dance-a-thon.
The 13-hour event raises money for the school's more than 50 clubs.
See live updates below for the latest.
Chris named honorary STAR
Organizers surprised Chris with some school swag and made him an honorary STAR.
Principal beaming with pride for school band
We hear from Cardinal Spellman High School Principal Jeri Faulker about the school's legendary band and why it's near and dear to her.
Alumni spotlight: Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor once walked the halls of Cardinal Spellman High School and was the Class of 1972 valedictorian.
Strong early morning showing
The man behind the dance-a-thon, Director of Clubs and Activities Rick Quintana, tells Chris Wragge he's touched by the students' response.
Can you spot Chris?
Watch Chris Wragge dance along with the students as they step things up.
Cardinal Spellman comes together for its clubs
We hear from Cardinal Spellman High School President Dan O'Keefe and Hall of Fame track star Simone Brown about the school's more than 50 clubs that stand to benefit from the fundraiser.
Meet the man behind the decks
Director of Clubs and Activities, Rick Quintana, has been providing great service to his students for the last 19 years.
Mr. Q, as the kids call him, will be DJing for 13 hours straight Friday. The kids love him, and they trust he can lift the dance to new heights.
CLICK HERE for the full story.
Join the party
If you would like to help the school reach its fundraising goal, CLICK HERE.
