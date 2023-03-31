Watch CBS News

#BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge kicks off 13-hour dance-a-thon at Cardinal Spellman High School in the Bronx

get the free app
  • link copied

By Chris Wragge

/ CBS New York

Class Act with Chris Wragge: Mr. Q leading Cardinal Spellman's dance-a-thon
Class Act with Chris Wragge: Mr. Q leading Cardinal Spellman's dance-a-thon 06:29

NEW YORK -- Class Act with Chris Wragge is at Cardinal Spellman High School in the Bronx to help kick off their dance-a-thon.

The 13-hour event raises money for the school's more than 50 clubs. 

See live updates below for the latest. 

 

Chris named honorary STAR

Cardinal Spellman makes Chris Wragge honorary STAR 01:58

Organizers surprised Chris with some school swag and made him an honorary STAR.

By CBS New York Team
 

Principal beaming with pride for school band

Cardinal Spellman making their principal proud 03:25

We hear from Cardinal Spellman High School Principal Jeri Faulker about the school's legendary band and why it's near and dear to her.

By CBS New York Team
 

Alumni spotlight: Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor

Cardinal Spellman alumni spotlight: Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor 00:34

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor once walked the halls of Cardinal Spellman High School and was the Class of 1972 valedictorian. 

By CBS New York Team
 

Strong early morning showing

Strong early morning showing at Cardinal Spellman 03:21

The man behind the dance-a-thon, Director of Clubs and Activities Rick Quintana, tells Chris Wragge he's touched by the students' response. 

By CBS New York Team
 

Can you spot Chris?

Class Act with Chris Wragge dances into Cardinal Spellman High School 00:43

Watch Chris Wragge dance along with the students as they step things up.

By CBS New York Team
 

Cardinal Spellman comes together for its clubs

Cardinal Spellman comes together for its clubs 03:29

We hear from Cardinal Spellman High School President Dan O'Keefe and Hall of Fame track star Simone Brown about the school's more than 50 clubs that stand to benefit from the fundraiser. 

By CBS New York Team
 

Meet the man behind the decks

Class Act with Chris Wragge: Mr. Q leading Cardinal Spellman's dance-a-thon 06:29

Director of Clubs and Activities, Rick Quintana, has been providing great service to his students for the last 19 years.

Mr. Q, as the kids call him, will be DJing for 13 hours straight Friday. The kids love him, and they trust he can lift the dance to new heights.

CLICK HERE for the full story.

By Chris Wragge
 

Join the party

class-act-cardinal-spellman-qr-code.gif
Class Act with Chris Wragge at Cardinal Spellman High School CBS2

If you would like to help the school reach its fundraising goal, CLICK HERE

By CBS New York Team
 

Sign up for a school visit

Does your high school have a special program, activity or event that you want us to know about? Let us know about it by filling out the form below. 

CLICK HERE for more information.

By CBS New York Team
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.