BetterTogether: CBS New York partners with Big Russ Barber Shop in Harlem for back-to-school haircuts and supplies

Jessi Mitchell joined the CBS New York team as a multi-skilled journalist in October 2021, focusing her reporting in Harlem.

Metuchen public schools to let students out early this week

Metuchen public schools to let students out early this week

Nonprofit holds back-to-school backpack and supplies drive in Queens

Nonprofit holds back-to-school backpack and supplies drive in Queens

#BetterTogether: Fresh haircuts for back to school in Harlem

#BetterTogether: Fresh haircuts for back to school in Harlem

More from CBS News

#BetterTogether: Harlem coming out to support back to school

#BetterTogether: Harlem coming out to support back to school

#BetterTogether: Harlem coming out to support back to school

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On