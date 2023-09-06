BetterTogether: CBS New York partners with Big Russ Barber Shop in Harlem for back-to-school haircuts and supplies

#BetterTogether: CBS New York partners with Big Russ Barber Shop in Harlem for back-to-school haircuts and suppliesget the free app
NEW YORK -- Kids are getting ready for back-to-school this week, many with a fresh cut.
Here at CBS New York we believe we are #BetterTogether, so we're teaming up with Big Russ Barber Shop in Harlem, Harlem Mothers and Fathers SAVE, and New York Common Pantry to offer back-to-school haircuts and supplies for Harlem families.
Kids were abuzz with excitement Tuesday, getting fresh before seeing their friends. They also got to choose from school supplies featuring their favorite characters.
"It's like therapy, because when people come to get their hair cut, they want to talk about any and everything," said owner Russell Smith. "One of my priorities when it comes to my body is my hair, and I take really good care of it."
Our #BetterTogether Back to School community event is being held again Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and we'll have live coverage all day.
"It really means a lot"
"First of all, let me say thank you Channel 2. You're the best for shining a light on these families. It really became emotional for me, and I was so happy to see the faces of these parents when they leave, of these kids when they can go to the table and pick a toy out or something for school. It really means a lot," said Harlem Mothers and Fathers SAVE founder Jackie Rowe-Adams. "It costs $30 to get a haircut... so it makes a big difference."
Free haircuts hailed as a "blessing"
"It feels amazing, it feels amazing. I didn't even know this existed, I just stumbled upon it, and it was a blessing," one mother of four said.
Back to school means significant costs for families
"Back to school time is an exciting time, but it's also an expensive time. So clothes, haircuts, supplies. Being able to invite some of our pantry families down to get those things at no cost is a real boost to them," said Deana Murtha of New York Common Pantry.
Another fun day on tap
"It was amazing yesterday," Russell "Big Russ" Smith told CBS New York's Jessi Mitchell. "Love to see the community come together."
It's Day 2 of our team up with Big Russ!
We're doing it again!
After Tuesday's successful day of getting Harlem kids fresh for back-to-school with free haircuts and a giveaway of some school supplies, we're at it again with Big Russ Barber Shop in Harlem.
