CBS New York, community partners help kids get ready for school year CBS New York is partnering with New York Common Pantry and Big Russ Barber Shop to make sure kids go back to school with a fresh haircut and plenty of school supplies. It's part of our commitment to community through our #BetterTogether campaign. CBS New York's Jessi Mitchell reports from Harlem. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3LesALE