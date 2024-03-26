The best computer speakers for 2024 deliver crisp sound with booming bass

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Listen up: The best computer speakers for 2024 can make your entire computer setup feel like your own private oasis of sound. If you're tired of keeping your music or Zoom calls cooped up in your headphones, it's time to free those sound waves and bask in the voices of your favorite singers and your colleagues. Adding a quality speaker setup to your laptop or desktop is a great idea for anyone who uses a computer regularly, and there are plenty of different options for just about every budget.

Sure, most desktop and laptop computers come with built-in speakers, but this year it's time to go big and appreciate sound, whether you're having a midday Spotify session or listening for gunfire in "Fortnite" so you can be the last one standing. In fact, great speaker setups are as essential as a sturdy desk or a great office chair.

Which one should you go with? We've curated a list of some of the most impressive computer speakers you'll find on the market right now. If you're looking for the best of the best, we've got that. Want something more affordable? We have a pick for that too. Keep reading to see our picks for the best computer speakers for 2024.

Best overall: Logitech Z407 Bluetooth speakers: $115

Logitech is a name well-known for computer peripherals, especially when it comes to audio. This set of speakers offers an affordable array of sound with a minimalist design that'll fit in any space nicely.

Each satellite speaker is just 7.87 x 3.70 x 3.35 inches, while the subwoofer is 9.45 x 9.21 x 7.09 in. The package delivers a 7-inch woofer and 2.5-inch full-range drivers and a subwoofer output.

Not only do they offer excellent sound quality, but they can crank the volume. They come with a small yet mighty subwoofer, which does more than a decent job of producing satisfying rumbles and bass when things get exciting in movies and games.

One of the package's most useful inclusions is the special control puck that connects wirelessly. You can control the speakers' volume, play, pause, or stop what's playing, move forward or reverse, and change up the bass without having to get up and go back to your computer.

They're small yet unassuming, but the components of this matte-black four-piece set come together in a package you'll absolutely appreciate for the money.

Best surround sound: SteelSeries Arena 9 desktop speakers: $550

Surround sound can enhance just about anything related to audio. It's the perfect way to fully immerse yourself in whatever you're doing, more so than a pair of headphones or speakers. If you can truly achieve it with physical speakers, you should.

The SteelSeries Arena 9 surround sound kit comes with a six-piece speaker set, with two front satellite speakers, two rear satellite speakers, a center channel speaker, and a subwoofer. It's everything you need for an impressive 360-degree wall of sound in your living room, bedroom or wherever your computer is.

The result is a fantastic-sounding immersive array of music, gaming, TV, or movies that you can "step" into as you see fit with deep bass and crisp treble, perfect if you spend a lot of time at your computer watching movies or playing games that feel like you're in another world.

These wireless speakers are wall-mountable and also come with special LED lighting that you can customize. They also react to whatever's happening on-screen as well as in the music you're listening to. Control everything from muting, volume, LED lights, and more with a control pod that can handle everything in one place.

You've got everything you need here for a great-sounding time, no matter what you have in store.

Best premium speakers: Fluance Ai41 stereo bookshelf speakers: $250

If the most important thing that you do at your computer is listen to music, you'll want a great pair of premium speakers. They can provide high-fidelity sound, so you can hear everything your favorite artists have to say and the beat of every instrument.

The two-pair Fluance Ai41 bookshelf speakers can be set up to sit right beside your computer -- say, on floor pedestals -- giving you a balanced sound, since you'll be sitting right in between them. Or you can take them off pedestals and position them right on your desk if you'd like.

They offer room-filling stereo sound with deep bass even without the need for a subwoofer. Their bright, crisp highs make listening to your favorite music feel cozy and powerful, perfect if you're trying to have a zen session at your desk. And if you do want to use them with TV or video meetings, they're perfect for that purpose, too.

It's all thanks to their 1-inch silky-toned tweeters and five-inch woofers, which make this premium duo a great option for anyone who wants to spend a little more cash to make sure they get the best sound for whatever they're doing at their computer – and the music lovers, especially.

Best budget option: Creative Pebble Pro computer speakers: $55

You don't have to spend your entire budget to get a pair of computer speakers that fit the bill. In fact, there are plenty of smaller, affordable options that sound great and won't even take up much space. Creative's Pebble Pro speakers are small but mighty in all the best ways.

This small 2.1 speaker system won't deliver the same sound you'd get from a larger setup with a subwoofer, but for their modest size, they can deliver impressive sound with deep bass.

They offer clear sound with enhanced processing to make vocals sound more natural and realistic. Plus, their 45-degree angle directs audio streams to your ears instead of out into your room.

You can even customize the speakers to your liking with their built-in RGB LED lights and 3 lighting effects: cycling through colors, pulsating colors, or a single-color glow. They deliver much better sound than many budget speakers costing nearly double the price, and they're aesthetically pleasing, too.

Best soundbar: Razer Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar with subwoofer: $500

Soundbars aren't just for TVs. The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro comes with a 5-pound soundbar and a subwoofer to cover both highs and lows and do it in style, much like Razer's other products. It even comes with RGB LED lighting for good measure.

This soundbar and subwoofer duo is a good option if you want surround sound-like audio, but don't have the space to set it up around your desk, as many of us simply don't. But you don't need all those extraneous speakers if you get this soundbar and sub, since they sound fantastic and appropriately bassy.

But the audio quality is hardly the most interesting part of the setup. Using head-tracking AI, the soundbar can track where your head moves to with a special camera. It then works to beam sound straight to your ears so you get a personalized listening experience. It's similar to the same kind of 3D sound you get with Apple AirPods and spatial music -- a real-life virtual soundstage.

This sleek package is a great option for anyone who wants advanced tech like the head-tracking and powerful sound in a smaller, sleek, and visually impressive package.