NCAA March Madness 2023: How to watch the San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Final Four game

March Madness season is here. With 68 teams playing in 67 live games across the country, from Houston, Texas to New York City, there's a lot of action to follow over the next week, including one of the Final Four games: San Diego State Aztecs vs. Florida Atlantic Owls.

If you're looking to tune in on time for tip off, here's what you need to know: the big game starts at 6:09 p.m. over on CBS, and the best way to watch if you haven't got an old-school cable package is with Paramount+.

Best way to watch today's game:

Paramount+ Premium, $10 per month

How to watch the Aztecs vs. Owls game

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic tips off on Apr. 1 at 6:09 p.m. ET. You can catch the San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic showdown over on CBS. Our recommendation for watching tonight's game? Paramount+.

All March Madness games airing on CBS will be available to stream simultaneously with the Paramount+ premium tier subscription. Paramount+ has two plans: the ad-supported Essential plan available for $5 per month, and the ad-free Premium plan available for $10 per month. You also can try either Paramount+ tier free for 7 days.

Paramount+, $5 and up per month

How to watch Final Four NCAA March Madness live 2023

March Madness gets down to the Final Four on Saturday, Apr. 1. Final Four games will air on CBS and Paramount+. Here's the schedule for the Final Four, plus info on how to watch each and every basketball game.

March Madness Final Four schedule:

Keep up with the March Madness schedule. CBS Essentials knows where you can watch the upcoming Final Four basketball games.

Saturday, Apr. 1 (Final Four)

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic | 6:09 p.m. | CBS

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Miami (Fla.) | 8:49 p.m. | CBS

Monday, April 3 (National championship game)

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9 p.m. ET | CBS

You can view the full men's bracket on CBS sports. Here's how to watch the upcoming games on CBS.

Where to watch March Madness games?



While CBS is serving as the official cable TV home for this year's Men's March Madness tournament, live NCAA basketball games will also air on TBS, TNT and truTV. The 2023 Women's Tournament will air on ESPN.

Paramount+

Paramount+ Premium, $10 per month

Watch local CBS with an Amplified HDTV antenna



Most March Madness games will be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, so a digital antenna is a great option for watching the game if you don't have a cable or streaming subscription. This HDTV antenna, an Amazon best seller, claims a 200-mile range and comes with an 17-foot-long coaxial cable. Rated 4 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Amplified HDTV antenna, $22 after coupon (reduced from $27)

Who is playing in NCAA March Madness 2023?



There will be 68 Division I college basketball teams playing in this year's NCAA March Madness tournament.

To see the full bracket of teams, head to our sister site CBS Sports.

2023 March Madness timeline:

2023 March Madness schedule (Men's):

Mar. 12: Selection Sunday

Mar. 14-15: First Four

Mar. 16-17: First Round

Mar. 18-19: Second Round

Mar. 23-24: Sweet 16

Mar. 25-26: Elite Eight

Apr. 1: Final Four

Apr. 3: NCAA Championship Game

2023 March Madness schedule (Women's):

Mar. 15-16: First Four

Mar. 17-18: First Round

Mar. 19-20: Second Round

Mar. 24-25: Sweet 16

Mar. 26-27: Elite Eight

Mar. 31: Final Four

Apr. 2: Women's NCAA Championship Game

The best TV deals ahead of March Madness 2023



If you're looking to create the ultimate at-home NCAA tournament experience, it might be time to upgrade your home theater. Keep reading to check out the best deals on great TVs for watching sports and more.

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV: $1,797

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,797 (regularly $3,000)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV: $1,698



The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,300)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $800

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price. This deal is exclusively for Prime members, but non-Prime shoppers can still get the TV on sale for $800.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

65" TCL Roku smart TV: $368



This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer. "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in: $340



A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and seven feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks from the gameday spread.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $340 (reduced from $520)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV: $1,168

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $1,168

