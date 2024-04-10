The 6 best portable air conditioners in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is definitely springing, and the heat is rising out there. If you need help staying cool, we've found the best window air conditioners and the best fans. But maybe you need something a little more... mobile. Behold, the best portable air conditioners for 2024.

A portable air conditioner is a wonderful solution for all kinds of households. One of these units can cool a specific area -- bedroom, home office, dining area or living room -- but you don't have to choose just one. These units are relatively portable (and usually on wheels), so you can move a portable AC unit around your home and use it where and when it's needed.

These devices are easier to set up than traditional window AC units. And most portable air conditioners use an exhaust hose to transfer hot air outside through a window, which makes them a particularly convenient option for renters who can't alter a living space.

What is the best portable AC unit in 2024?

Our in-house shopping experts have carefully curated the best portable air conditioners for any scenario, including tiny spaces... or tiny budgets.

Best portable air conditioner overall: Midea Duo MAP14HS1TBL (14,000 BTUs)

Amazon

The Midea Duo portable air conditioner is not only relatively quiet -- generating no more than 42dB of sound -- but also mighty, with 14,000 BTUs of cooling power that can cover up to 550 square feet of living space. Control it with a handheld remote, dedicated mobile app or voice commands.

This unit measures 16.73 x 19.53 x 34.48 inches. It uses a dual hose-in-hose design that intakes fresh air and releases exhaust outdoors. The single combo hose allows for balanced air circulation indoors and prevents hot outside air from seeping in through gaps. The unit's design also cools your living space up to two times faster than some competing portable AC models.

And as an added bonus, the Midea Duo serves as a portable heater, so you can use it in any season.

Best portable air conditioner for smaller spaces: Black+Decker (8,000 BTUs)

Amazon

This portable AC unit is uses 8,000 BTUs of cooling power to make a room up to 350 square feet far more comfy. The unit serves as an air conditioner, as well as a fan and dehumidifier. It offers simple controls on board, or you can try the included handheld remote, both of which have an LED display.

Because this AC unit is on wheels, it's easy to move from room to room. It measures 15.3 x 14 x 24.8 inches, but take note: It weighs 45.8 pounds, so carrying it up stairs is not as easy as moving it between rooms on the same floor. Two features we particularly like: a slide-out washable filter and 24-hour timer. It comes with an easy-to-install window kit, too.

In an average-size room, this AC unit can maintain a temperature between 64 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit. It generates no more than 52 dB of noise.

Best portable air conditioner on wheels: Rintuf (12,800 BTUs)

Rintuf via Amazon

This portable air-conditioning unit has built-in wheels and two handles, which makes it easy to maneuver from room to room. It generates 12,800 BTUs of cooling power, which is enough to keep a 620 square foot space at a comfortable temperature, even on the hottest days, so it's well suited to larger rooms. It maintains a temperature between 61 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

The AC unit offers three speeds and can also serve as a dehumidifier or a fan. It includes a window installation kit with an exhaust hose, adapter, connector and a handheld remote. The unit measures 34.2 x 14.82 x 18.34 inches and creates no more than 56 dB of sound.

It has a 74 pints per day dehumidifying capacity, so it can help to keep your space fresh and dry, even in the muggiest areas. Its onboard controls and handheld remote are easy to operate.

Best portable air conditioner from Amazon: Amazon Basics (13,000 BTUs)



Amazon Basics

As part of its popular Amazon Basics product line, Amazon makes a portable air conditioner which customers absolutely love. It has earned a solid four-star rating and features onboard wheels and side handles to help move it from room to room.

Hot hair is let out through a window using the unit's expandable outtake hose. It comes with a venting kit with sealing, side panel leaf covers, bracket and a handheld remote. You also get three speeds, three cooling settings and an automatic timer, which gives it versatile cooling capabilities.

Ideal for an average size room (up to 550 square feet), this Amazon Basics portable AC unit offers 13,000 BTUs of cooling power. It measures 15.6 x 18.8 x 20.1 inches and weighs about 75 pounds.

Best portable air conditioner from LG: LG (7,000 BTUs)

LG via Amazon

We're huge fans of LG's latest product offerings -- from its Evo G4 and Evo C4 OLED TVs, to the LG WashCombo appliance (which is a washer and dryer in one unit) and the CineBeam Q portable projector. But even if you're not invested in the LG ecosystem, you can still take advantage of this 7,000 BTU portable air conditioner.

This portable air conditioner is ideal for cooling rooms up to 300 square feet. It features two cooling fan speeds and a 24-hour timer. The auto-swing air vent helps direct the flow of air where it's needed. And if there is a power outage, the auto-restart feature will automatically turn your unit back on when power is restored.

This portable device is on rolling casters, so it's easily moved between rooms. It also includes a handheld remote control, an easy window venting installation kit and a removable filter. As a three-in-one unit, it also serves as a fan and dehumidifier. It makes no more than 50 dB of noise.

Best portable air conditioner with dehumidifier and fan: Whynter ARC-14S (14,000 BTUs)

Whynter

In addition to offering 14,000 BTUs of cooling power -- that's on the high end for what portable air conditioners typically offer -- this unit serves as a fan and dehumidifier. It's designed to work in a space up to 500 square foot space and uses an activated carbon filter to remove odors. And the ARC-14S makes less than 56 dB of noise.

With this model, you get dual hose operation and a patented auto-drain function that fully exhausts all condensed water in most environments. In fact, it soaks up to 71 pints of moisture out of the air per day. With the fan, you get three user selectable speeds.

The unit measures 19 x 16 x 35.5 inches. The activated carbon air filter needs periodic replacement, but the pre-filter can be washed and reused. This portable AC unit, like most, has onboard controls and an included handheld remote.

For reviews, roundups and more, be sure to read our continuously updated tech and home, kitchen and outdoor coverage. Meanwhile, if you're looking to give your entire patio a makeover, you'll definitely want to see our favorite 10 ways to upgrade your patio with picks from Amazon, Walmart, West Elm and more.