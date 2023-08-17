Watch CBS News
Mayor Eric Adams says converting unused office space into apartments could produce 20,000 new homes in next decade

NEW YORK -- To help with the city's housing shortage, Mayor Eric Adams says he's taking the next step in his plans to convert vacant office spaces into apartments.

"It's unbelievable how much empty office space we have sitting idly by with ready and willing participants to develop the housing and we are in the way," Adams said Thursday. "Well, it's time to get out of the way so we can turn these office cubicles into nice living quarters."

The mayor said office-to-residential conversions could produce 20,000 new homes in the next decade.

He plans to update city zoning and permit rules to make it happen, but said the state will get final say on the proposal.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

August 17, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

