How to preorder 'The Woman in Me,' the new Britney Spears memoir

Britney Spears' tell-all memoir isn't even out yet, but it's already a bestseller. Currently holding the No. 1 spot as the bestselling book on Amazon this week, the upcoming memoir will provide an honest look into the Grammy award-winning singer's life.

Titled "The Woman in Me," Spears' book is expected to shed light on several watershed moments of the star's life including the conservatorship that she was put under (and freed from in 2021) and her relationship with pop singer Justin Timberlake.

Excerpts from the book have already taken social media by storm, but you'll have to wait until Oct. 24 to get the full story when the book releases.

Right now, you can preorder your copy on Amazon as a hardcover, Kindle e-book or Audible audio book. Spears announced that due to the emotional nature of the book, she only recorded portions of the audiobook and that actress Michelle Williams recorded the remaining chapters.

Where to preorder 'The Woman in Me'

Amazon

If you want to get a physical copy of the book on release day, your best bet is to preorder the book on Amazon now. The online retailer is offering release day delivery on preorders, so you can have the book on your doorstep on Tuesday, Oct. 24, to start reading right away.

The hardcopy currently retails for $23 on Amazon, a 30% discount off of the list price of $33. If you preorder through Amazon, you also get Amazon's preorder price guarantee, meaning you'll be charged the lowest price offered by Amazon between the time that you placed your preorder and the end of the day of the release day. So you may be charged less than today's list price, but never more.

Preorder the audiobook for free on Audible

The audiobook version, read partially by Spears and partially by Williams, is available for free with an Audible free trial. If you sign up for an Audible free trial now, you can choose two free audiobooks to listen to, including "The Woman in Me" (releasing Oct. 24).

With an Audible Premium Plus membership, you can select an audiobook to keep a month. Audible also has thousands of books included with your membership that you can listen to every month, plus podcasts, meditations and more. With a membership, you can get access to exclusive sales, and once you've spent your credit on an audiobook each month, you can purchase more audiobooks for up to 30% off.

This Audible membership costs $15 a month after the free trial ends. You can cancel anytime, even before you get charged.

Amazon is also offering a special deal where you get four months for $6 per month.

