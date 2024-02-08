Best robot vacuums for pet hair in 2024, according to pet owners

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Let's face it: You love your pets, but not the fur they shed or the dirt they bring inside. Dogs and cats can't mop up. But a robot vacuum can -- especially a robot vacuum that's designed for the tough challenge of pet hair.

We found robot vacuums that specialize in tackling the hair your pets shed all over your carpet and floors. But that's not all. The experts at CBS Essentials have found robot vacuums that can suck up allergy-inducing dust, pet dander and outdoor dirt. We even found a robot vacuum smart enough to dodge dog poop.

Pet owners should never settle on a subpar robot vacuum. Entry-level robot vacuums lack features needed by pet households, such as high-efficiency filters that trap dog and cat allergens. If your pet is prone to accidents, consider a vacuum with object detection that can avoid pet messes. You'll also want a robot vacuum with a cleaning base, if you can afford the upgrade. Unlike older robot vacuums that need to be emptied once every couple of days, a robot vacuum with a cleaning base can go for months before being emptied.

If you're in a hurry and you already know you need the best of the best, let's save you some time. Our top pick, the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, is buyable below.

Best robot vacuums for pet hair in 2024

If you're looking for a robot vacuum to suck up pet hair, dander and dirt, then check out these highly-rated options.

Best overall: iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. It uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ also features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's finished cleaning, the device automatically empties into an included base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

Pros: The robot vacuum actively avoids pet messes and obstacles such as water bowls. Reviewers say that it does a great job picking up pet hair. The vacuum's self-emptying capabilities mean you don't need to constantly empty a dustbin. The three-stage cleaning system provides a thorough clean of floors and carpets.

Con: This robot vacuum isn't necessarily budget-friendly. This is one of the more expensive iRobot Roomba models.

Set it and forget it: Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum

Control this affordable and Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung Jet Bot via your smartphone. It uses sensors to map cleaning zones and automatically distinguishes hard floors from carpets in order to use the proper suction, up to five watts.

One reviewer called this robot vacuum a must-have for pet owners. The reviewer shares: "I've used the Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum for about a month now and it has freed up so much of my time. I have an Australian Shepherd that constantly sheds his undercoat. If I go three days without vacuuming, I would have little tumbleweeds of his fur rolling around the house.

"This robot vacuum has eliminated my need to do touch up vacuuming sessions," the reviewer continues. "Now I set the robot to vacuum whenever I'm not home, and I come home to clean floors each and every time."

Pros: This robot vacuum features a brush roll designed to pick up pet hair without getting tangled. It offers targeted cleaning -- users can even select which areas of the home it should focus on.

Con: The vacuum has mixed reviews regarding its battery life.

Best for smaller spaces: iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum



The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't worry about dumping out your dustbin; the Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag with a high-efficiency filter.

Pros: It includes dirt detection for a more thorough cleaning. We love this device for pet owners who want a clean base but are looking for a less bulky disposal option.

Con: Reviewers have reported issues with the mapping feature.

Best budget Roomba: iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum



The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vaccum with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer writes. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

Pros: The iRobot Roomba 694 is a great budget-friendly option. The device provides 90 minutes of run time on a single charge. The dual multi-surface brush is designed to clean different floor types, which is great if you have both carpet and hardwood or laminate. It can be controlled directly from your smartphone.

Con: It lacks the self-emptying capabilities of other iRobot Roomba models.

Best on a budget: Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings or knock over your pet's water bowl. The robot vacuum features strong suction power to easily pick up pet hair. It also detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vaccum with your smartphone or device to control the appliance remotely.

Pet owners, including this verified purchaser, love the Lefant robot vacuum: "I got this for my upstairs to help keep up with the cat litter and pet hair," the reviewer says. "I come home every day to a nice clean floor. It is so quiet and works perfectly for what I need it for."

Right now, this robot vacuum can be purchased for 56% off, giving shoppers a savings of $111 of their order.

Pros: Reviewers report that it's easy to set up. It's an affordable robot vacuum option for pet households.

Cons: Lacks advanced features such as mapping, self-emptying and object avoidance that many pet owners prefer to have.