Explosion in downtown Youngstown, Ohio, injures multiple people

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) -- One person is unaccounted for and multiple others were injured after an explosion caused extensive damage to a building in downtown Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday afternoon.

One person hasn't been accounted for after the explosion at the Realty Building on East Federal Street, Fire Chief Barry Finley told CBS affiliate WKBN. His wife reported he came to work, but crews haven't been able to find him, Finley said.

Seven people are being treated for injuries related to the explosion at Mercy Health, with one patient in critical condition, a spokesperson told WKBN.

Photos show the front of the building is damaged and the facade was blown off. Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency said there was a natural gas explosion and called the situation "fluid but under control."

Firefighters could be seen pulling people out of the building, which houses a Chase Bank at the bottom and apartments up top, WKBN said. People were being loaded into ambulances, according to the TV station.

WKBN reports construction workers were in the basement working when they heard a hissing sound, smelled gas and ran out of the building before it exploded.

Those in the area reported hearing a loud boom and saw smoke, according to WKBN. The explosion could be seen and felt by many.

"I'm just glad everybody got out, and I hope everybody that didn't get out, they're safe or they're not hurt," said Eddie Bean, who works in the building.

"A lot of emotions right now because one of my friends was in the bank across the street and he went in to grab people and I don't know -- I haven't seen him since," said witness Taylor Botsford.

Emergency officials are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. Youngstown police said "the situation is being actively managed."

Youngstown is about an hour from Pittsburgh, near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border. KDKA-TV has a crew heading to the scene.

