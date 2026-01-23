A massive winter storm is threatening millions. Here's what the numbers show.

Millions of Americans from New Mexico to the Carolinas are bracing for a potentially catastrophic winter storm that could topple trees and power lines and knock out power for days, while Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston could see enough snow to make travel very difficult or nearly impossible, forecasters say.

Winter weather alerts stretch from Arizona and Montana in the West to the Carolinas and Maine on the Eastern Seaboard.

The storm, which began early Friday and continues through the weekend, is also projected to bring heavy snow and all types of wintry precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet. An atmospheric river of moisture could be in place by the weekend, pulling precipitation across Texas and other states along the Gulf Coast and continuing across Georgia and the Carolinas before heading northeast, forecasters said.

"Snow amounts could reach a foot or more in the I-95 major cities from D.C. to Boston," said weather service forecasters on the East Coast, who are increasingly confident the storm will strike the big cities.

Millions of Americans are bracing for a potentially catastrophic ice storm. Yasin Demirci/Anadolu via Getty Images

More than 1,500 flights scheduled for Saturday were already canceled by the time the storm began moving in early Friday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Airports in Dallas, Atlanta, Oklahoma and Tennessee were among the most affected.

Here's a look at the storm and how people are preparing for it, by the numbers:

0

The number of snowplows owned by the city of Jackson, Mississippi, where a mix of ice and sleet is possible this weekend. The city uses other heavy machinery like skid steers and small excavators to clear roads, said James Caldwell, deputy director of public works. Jackson also has three trucks that carry salt and sand to spread across roads before freezing weather.

0.5

The amount of ice — half an inch, or 1.27 centimeters — that can lead to a crippling ice storm, toppling trees and power lines to create widespread and long-lasting power outages. The latest forecasts from the weather service warn of the potential for a half-inch of ice or more for many areas, including parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee.

1

The number of Nashville snowplows named after country music legend and Tennessee native Dolly Parton ("Dolly Plowton"). Another snowplow in East Tennessee was named "Snowlene" after her classic hit song "Jolene" as part of a 2022 naming contest.

3

The number of layers needed to keep warm in extreme cold. AP video journalist Mark Vancleave in Minnesota explains the benefits of all three - a base layer, a middle layer and an outer shell - in this video.

4

At the kitchen at Meals on Wheels Atlanta, volunteers start their day at 4 a.m., packing extra meals for a big push to get food into homes before the roads turn dangerous. "We're here to feed these seniors, and for inclement weather, we have to have a plan, and we do," Meals on Wheels Atlanta CEO Charlene Crusoe-Ingram told CBS News Atlanta.

10

Exposure to the cold can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes, and there is an increased risk for hypothermia, according to the National Weather Service. "If you suspect you are experiencing frostbite, hold the frostbitten area closely against warm skin to return blood flow and warmth to the affected area," the NWS says.

12

The number of beet juice-dispensing trucks in the city of Chicago, according to Cole Stallard, Chicago's commissioner of Streets and Sanitation. The natural sugars of beet juice lower the freezing point of water, allowing salt mixtures to work at much lower temperatures and preventing refreezing, while also helping salt stick to the road longer.

15

The number of snow and ice removal trucks operated by Memphis, Tennessee's Division of Public Works. The city also has six trucks that spread brine, a mixture designed to melt wintry precipitation. Statewide, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has 851 salt trucks and 634 brine trucks, and most of the salt trucks double as plows.

20

CBS News Boston is forecasting a widespread 10-to-20 inches of snow, and possibly more, for all of southern New England. The majority of the snow accumulation will occur Sunday night through very early Monday.

32

The degree in Fahrenheit when water freezes, equivalent to 0 Celsius. This is a magic number when it comes to winter weather, said Eric Guillot, a scientist at the weather service. If the temperature is slightly above 32, it will be mostly liquid. But the colder it is below the mark, the more efficiently precipitation will freeze.

45

The number of snowplow trucks at the ready in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure.

50 below zero

The wind chill — how cold it feels to a person when winds are factored in — that is expected in parts of the Northern Plains, the weather service projects. That equates to minus 45.6 Celsius and is forecast for parts of northern Minnesota and North Dakota. Friday morning, thermometers in the Minneapolis area — the actual temperature, not the wind chill — were at 21 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.

"When the weather forecast says, 'feels like negative 34,' it's just a matter of covering skin and being prepared for it," said Nils Anderson, who owns Duluth Gear Exchange, an outdoor equipment store in Duluth, Minnesota.

600

The number of miles added last year to snowplow routes in Nashville, Tennessee. That was done "to get deeper into our neighborhoods — roads that had never been plowed before," said Alex Apple, a spokesperson for Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell.

700

The number of salt spreaders being deployed in New York City, along with some 2,200 snowplows, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Friday. More than 2,000 sanitation workers will start 12-hour shifts on Saturday morning. New Yorkers will be able to monitor snowplow status in real time citywide.

"As soon as we see two inches of snow accumulate, we're going to see 2,200 plows activate across this city," Mamdani said.

1,000+

Texas has this number of pieces of winter weather equipment, including snowplows, motor graders and brine tankers, Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Adam Hammons said. He said the agency also works with state partners and contractors to get more equipment when needed.

In the Dallas area, "right now our main focus is treating our roadways in advance of the storm," agency spokesperson Tony Hartzel said Wednesday.

2,000

The storm is forecast to bring a mix of ice, snow and frigid conditions to a 2,000-mile expanse of the country through the weekend, according to CBS News meteorologist Nikki Nolan. About two-thirds of the U.S. could be affected by what will likely be the largest winter storm in at least five years.

78,000

The number of cubic yards of salt on hand at the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The state has 121 salt houses around the state, plus 600 salt spreaders and 700 snowplows, said Dave Parker, an agency spokesperson.