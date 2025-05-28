The price of gold has been consistently rising and could continue to do so this June. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The price of gold has seemingly been on an endless rise, the latest price record coming in recent weeks when it surpassed $3,400 per ounce. While that new price record was remarkable in itself, what has been equally impressive is the extended price surge gold has experienced since early 2024. Priced at just $2,063.73 in January 2024, the price of gold per ounce as of May 28, 2025, is $3,300.77 for the same amount, according to American Hartford Gold, constituting a near 60% rise in under 18 months.

Ahead of a new month, then, and with opportunities to buy in during small gold price dips rare, many prospective investors may be wondering about the potential for gold's price to rise again soon. Specifically, will the price of gold hit a new high this June? If recent history is a reliable indicator, it may. Below, we'll detail why it could rise again (and how investors can still get started without having to pay today's top price).

Will the price of gold hit a new high this June?

There are multiple reasons why gold's price could rise again this June. Here are three to know:

Inflation progress could slow

Inflation declined in February, March and April, after rising in the four prior months, but that progress could slow in May, should broader economic trends continue. Concerns over economic policies, tariffs and trade deals could cause everyday prices to rise – and inflation to spike again. If that happens, gold prices could rise too, as investors tend to turn to the yellow metal for protection against inflation as the purchasing power of the dollar erodes. So if you're considering the metal for that reason or just as a broader portfolio diversification tool, you may want to act aggressively before the May inflation reading is released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on June 11.

Interest rates are likely to remain frozen

After the Federal Reserve issued three rate cuts in the final months of 2024, borrowers (and savers) expected more in 2025. But rates have remained frozen in the first five months of 2025 as the central bank gauges its progress against inflation and other economic concerns. Now, the CME Group's FedWatch tool has a rate pause for the Fed's June meeting listed at a 97.9% certainty. Traditionally, a rise in rates causes gold prices to increase while a cut results in them dropping. A pause, however, could keep them high. But if comments made by the central bank after that meeting indicate higher rates for longer, gold prices could tick up in response.

Geopolitical tensions could rise

Geopolitical tensions have been high in recent years and remain one of the key reasons why gold has surged in price. But they have not changed dramatically in recent months, either, and any negative development here could easily lead to an investor surge in safe-haven assets like gold. And that could cause the price to spike yet again, potentially close to the $4,000 mark, depending on the severity of the circumstances. While this may feel like conjecture, a quick review of gold prices in response to recent world affairs demonstrates that this is more likely than some investors may prefer.

How to invest in gold with the price high

While today's gold price is exorbitant, prospective investors can still get started with fractional gold, which allows them to invest in the precious metal in an amount smaller than the traditional 1-ounce. Dollar-cost averaging, in which you invest a select amount of money in gold in routine intervals, regardless of the price, could also help you get invested with limited funds. And gold-exchange traded funds (ETFs), traded on stock exchanges in amounts of a fraction of an ounce, could also allow you to benefit from the features a gold investment offers without being burdened by today's top price. Investing cost-effectively in today's gold price climate, however, will require strategy and patience, perhaps more so than when the cost of the metal was closer to the $2,000 mark.

The bottom line

Predicting the price of any asset is inherently difficult to do with precision but especially so with gold, which has broken numerous price records in recent years. But if inflation progress slows, interest rates remain high and geopolitical concerns remain prevalent or even if one or two of those factors remain prominent in June then, yes, gold prices could rise to yet another new high in the month. Understanding this reality, prospective investors may want to be proactive and get invested now, while the price is comparably low. Just remember to keep your gold investment limited to 10% of your overall portfolio to avoid crowing out other, income-producing assets at the same time.