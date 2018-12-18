White House says it wants to avoid government shutdown

The White House wants to avoid a partial government shutdown and will look to other ways to fund the border wall that President Trump has been saying is a requirement for keeping the government open, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

"At the end of the day we don't want to shut down the government, we want to shut down the border," Sanders said in a Fox News interview. "We have other ways that we can get to that $5 billion."

Sanders said the administration has identified "a number of different funding sources" that can be used, "that would be given through congressional appropriations that would help us get to that $5 billion that the president needs in order to protect our border."

The federal government is facing a Friday deadline to fund the government to avert a partial shutdown. The president and his top aides have been saying they are requiring that the funding include $5 billion for his border wall.

Democrats oppose that funding, and lawmakers have not come up with a strategy to break the impasse.

"I am proud to shut down the government for border security," the president said last week. "I'm gonna shut it down for border security."